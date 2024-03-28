Tamil Nadu: Denied seat, former Congress MP turns rebel

TIRUNELVELI: After his efforts to secure Tirunelveli seat failed, former Congress MP SS Ramasubbu on Wednesday turned rebel and filed a nomination with Returning Officer KP Karthikeyan. The party’s official candidate C Robert Bruce also filed his nomination.

Ramasubbu had camped in New Delhi and lobbied with the Congress leadership to secure the Tirunelveli seat. His efforts went in vain after Bruce was given the ticket from Tirunelveli just before CM MK Stalin’s election campaign on Monday.

When contacted, Ramasubbu said that he had filed his nomination on behalf of the Congress party. “I was the number one parliamentarian when I was MP. I have brought many projects to Tirunelveli. My supporters were expecting that the Tirunelveli ticket would be allotted to me. But, it was given to Bruce. To register my concern with my party, I have filed nomination as a Congress member,” he added.