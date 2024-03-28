Tamil Nadu: DMK, PMK candidates file nomination papers on last day in Ranipet

RANIPET: Election tensions gripped Ranipet district collectorate on Wednesday, as it marked the final day for candidate nominations for the upcoming LS polls.
Amidst fervent anticipation, candidates representing the DMK, S Jagathrakshakan, and PMK, K Balu, submitted their nomination papers to the returning officer, S Valarmathi.
PMK candidate K Balu (53) was accompanied by former railway minister Rangasamy Velu of Pattali Makkal Katchi, and others.
Meanwhile, the incumbent MP and DMK candidate, S Jagathrakshakhan (76), accompanied by his alternative candidate, R Vinothgandhi, son of R Gandhi and others, filed his nomination.
The nomination process also witnessed the active participation of independent candidates and small parties, including K Balaji from the Bharat People of Coordination Party, V Babu from the United Republican Party of India, and V Krishnananthan from Anna MGR Dravida Makkal Kazhagam.
Properties mentioned
The DMK candidate declared total assets worth Rs 53.45 crore, comprising movable assets valued at Rs 14.37 crore, including Rs 3.60 crore in self-owned assets and a 1/3 share of assets under his deceased wife’s name, J Anusuya, amounting to Rs 10.76 crore.
Additionally, immovable assets worth Rs 39.08 crore have been declared, with self-owned assets amounting to Rs 14.18 crore and a 1/3 share of assets under the name of deceased J Anusuya valued at Rs 24.90 crore. The candidate disclosed three pending criminal cases, with no convictions reported. However, they have declared liabilities for loans from banks and financial institutions amounting to Rs 649.50 crore.
The PMK candidate disclosed total assets amounting to Rs 7.92 crore, with Rs 3.26 under their name and Rs 4.65 crore belonging to family members. Their movable assets include Rs 1.63 crore in self-owned assets and Rs 1.29 crore collectively, including their spouse, two children, and mother.
In terms of immovable assets, the candidate possesses assets worth Rs 1.63 crore under their own ownership, while assets belonging to their spouse and mother amount to Rs 3.36 crore. The candidate has reported one pending criminal case, with no convictions listed. Additionally, they have disclosed liabilities of loans or dues amounting to Rs 42.49 lakh for self and Rs 64.51 lakh for his spouse