Tamil Nadu: DMK, PMK candidates file nomination papers on last day in Ranipet

RANIPET: Election tensions gripped Ranipet district collectorate on Wednesday, as it marked the final day for candidate nominations for the upcoming LS polls.

Amidst fervent anticipation, candidates representing the DMK, S Jagathrakshakan, and PMK, K Balu, submitted their nomination papers to the returning officer, S Valarmathi.

PMK candidate K Balu (53) was accompanied by former railway minister Rangasamy Velu of Pattali Makkal Katchi, and others.

Meanwhile, the incumbent MP and DMK candidate, S Jagathrakshakhan (76), accompanied by his alternative candidate, R Vinothgandhi, son of R Gandhi and others, filed his nomination.

The nomination process also witnessed the active participation of independent candidates and small parties, including K Balaji from the Bharat People of Coordination Party, V Babu from the United Republican Party of India, and V Krishnananthan from Anna MGR Dravida Makkal Kazhagam.

Properties mentioned

The DMK candidate declared total assets worth Rs 53.45 crore, comprising movable assets valued at Rs 14.37 crore, including Rs 3.60 crore in self-owned assets and a 1/3 share of assets under his deceased wife’s name, J Anusuya, amounting to Rs 10.76 crore.