Tamil Nadu: Get ready to pay up to Rs 30 more at 42 toll plazas soon

CHENNAI: Even as the ruling DMK and the AIADMK have promised to remove toll plazas on the highways in their respective election manifestos for the general elections, the toll fees are set to be hiked at 42 toll plazas -- 34 maintained by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and the rest by state highways operators -- across the state from April 1.

The user fee will go up by Rs 5 to Rs 30 depending on the category of vehicle, as stated in the notifications recently issued by the toll operators. This move will not only result in commuters from Chennai spending more for travelling from the city but also have a crippling effect on overall life as the prices of essential commodities such as vegetables, fruits, and other items will surge by 5% to 8%. Over 95% of the vegetables and other essential items for the state are transported by trucks on highways.

The fee hike will be enforced at 34 toll plazas maintained by the NHAI, including two plazas at Paranur and Athur on Chennai-Tiruchy NH, Surapattu and Vanagaram on (Chennai Bypass), Vaniyambadi on Krishnagiri-Walajahpet NH, and other sections. Additionally, the fee will also increase at three toll plazas on Vellore-Villupuram NH that became operational last year.