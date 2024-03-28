Tamil Nadu: No immovable property in A Raja’s name, show poll papers

COIMBATORE: DMK deputy general secretary A Raja filed his nomination papers with the returning officer of Nilgiris constituency M Aruna at the collectorate on Wednesday.

According to the affidavit he filed, Raja owns movable assets worth Rs 3.73 crore while his daughter Mayuri owns movable assets worth Rs 2.88 crore. He does not own immovable assets but has Rs 7.25 lakh (HUF) inherited assets, while his daughter has Rs 15.43 lakh inherited assets.

Further, Raja declared that he borrowed Rs 19 lakh from banks, financial institutions and others. Under liabilities that are under dispute, he has mentioned government dues worth Rs 25.22 lakh against his name. Compared to 2019, the value of Raja’s assets has increased by Rs 89.59 lakh in 2024, and that of his daughter’s by Rs 2.70 crore.

Addressing media persons after filing the papers, Raja said, “Everyone who likes to save the nation must come together and fight against the BJP.”

Anouncing that corruption and religious bigotry are distorting Indian polity, he said, “The Modi government should be sent home as it wants to bring a single dictatorial regime by destroying the diverse culture and different languages of the Indian sub-continent.”

According to sources, Raja arrived at the collectorate after paying homage to the statue of CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi in the DMK office. En route, party cadre burst crackers. Considering it is a violation, election officers are investigating the matter. An election officer told TNIE that a total of 33 candidates have filed nominations in the constituency.