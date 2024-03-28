Tamil Nadu: Retired Madras High Court Justice, ex-IRS officer file nomination for Lok Sabha election

CHENNAI: The candidates of the mainstream political parties apart, two former officials - retired Justice of Madras High Court CS Karnan and retired IRS officer B Balamurugan - who courted controversy in the past are also entering the fray in Chennai as independents.

Justice Karnan has filed his nomination papers for the Chennai Central constituency. Justice Karnan courted controversy for raising serious allegations against the judiciary, even while serving as a sitting high court judge. The Supreme Court in 2017 had sentenced Karnan to six months imprisonment for contempt of court.

Retired IRS officer B Balamurugan has filed his nomination papers as an independent candidate for Chennai North constituency. Balamurugan had written to the President of India alleging misuse of the enforcement directorate and demanded sacking of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.