CHENNAI: Chennai South, the fourth largest constituency in the state with over 20 lakh voters, might give the impression that it is home just to the upwardly mobile population. But the region has a substantial number of working class too, especially in the Sholinganallur assembly segment that houses large settlements of the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board in Perumbakkam, Kannagi Nagar, and Ezhil Nagar.

A brief look at the data since 1957 indicate that the constituency has remained a stronghold of DMK with the party winning nine out of 17 elections, including a bypoll in 1967. Stalwarts from DMK, including its founder CN Annadurai and Murasoli Maran, have represented the constituency, besides party treasurer TR Baalu winning four times — from 1996 to 2004 — consecutively.

The AIADMK won in 2009 and 2014, but the DMK reclaimed it in 2019 with Thamizhachi Thangapandian’s thumping victory with 50.28% vote share. The then incumbent J Jayavardham from AIADMK bagged a distant second with a 26.9% vote share.

Both Thamizhachi and Jayavardhan are in the fray again, respectively vying for retaining and reclaiming the constituency. However, Chennai South has become one of the most closely-watched constituencies because of the three-cornered contest that has ensued following the arrival of Tamilisai Soundararajan from BJP.

In a move that surprised many, Soundararajan, the former party state president, resigned as the governor of Telangana and lieutenant governor of Puducherry, to enter the electoral fray, specifically from Chennai South where the party is keen to win.