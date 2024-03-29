A better road to tomorrow, the electric odyssey capital

Setting its sight on becoming the world’s Electric Vehicle (EV) capital, Tamil Nadu is making steady strides. With auto giants pivoting towards electric mobility, a substantial portion of electric vehicles sold nationwide are ‘Made in Chennai’. According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways’ Vahan Dashboard data, 40% of electric vehicles sold in India last year (January to September 2023) were manufactured in Tamil Nadu.

The ministry has set ambitious targets for the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in India, with a specific focus on different vehicle segments. By 2030, the government aims for 30% of newly registered private cars, 40% of buses, 70% of commercial cars, and a significant 80% of two-wheelers and three-wheelers to be electric and Tamil Nadu will play a key role in the transition.

The state, which is vying to become the world’s electric vehicle capital, has been working towards giving a big push to the EV ecosystem – manufacturing of batteries, charging infrastructure and others. It is leading the EV revolution from the manufacture of cars, buses, and two and three-wheelers, electric vehicle cells and motors to charging stations and upcoming future mobility parks.

South Korean car maker, Hyundai, is investing Rs 20,000 crore over the next 10 years towards developing an electric vehicle ecosystem in the state. Unsoo Kim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Hyundai Motor India, said that the company has finalised plans to develop and establish Tamil Nadu as a base for Hyundai’s electric vehicle manufacturing in India. Hyundai is planning to set up a state-of-the-art battery pack assembly unit with an annual capacity to assemble 1.78 lakh units of batteries. It is also planning to install 100 electric vehicle charging stations at key locations on major highways, over a period of five years. Vietnam’s electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast is setting up a car and battery manufacturing plant in the southern district of Thoothukudi for $2 billion.