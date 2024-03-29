A stitch in time: TN has always been a pioneer in shaping modern healthcare

In an era of unprecedented technological progress, a commendable development has been the emergence of Tamil Nadu as the epicentre of a healthcare revolution, which is seamlessly integrating cutting-edge technology into the very essence of medical practice.

However, this isn't a sudden transformation, but the latest chapter in a long history of healthcare leadership. For decades, the state has been at the forefront of healthcare in India, pioneering public health initiatives, and establishing a network of medical facilities that set benchmarks for access and quality across the nation. It is important to note that the birth of private healthcare in India also took place in Tamil Nadu, when Apollo Hospitals opened the country’s first corporate hospital in 1983, in erstwhile Madras.

Currently, over 70% of India’s medical requirements are addressed by the private health sector and patients from around 150 countries come to the country as medical value travellers. In particular, Tamil Nadu stands tall as a preferred global destination for medical tourism, on account of its advanced medical facilities and a vibrant ecosystem for healthcare innovation.

Also, in a path breaking move, the state's healthcare system, renowned for its robust infrastructure and top-tier health indicators, has embraced technological advancements to enhance healthcare delivery. Central to Tamil Nadu's innovation narrative is the Healthcare Technology Innovation Centre (HTIC) at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, serving as a beacon of collaborative efforts toward developing cutting-edge healthcare technologies. Projects like the Mobile Eye Surgical Unit (MESU) exemplify how technology can democratise access to quality healthcare, even in the most remote regions.

Now, a new paradigm rapidly transforming healthcare is the growing role of artificial intelligence (AI) in clinical care. In keeping with its ethos as a pioneer, Apollo Hospitals has been actively integrating clinical AI into the fabric of its healthcare services, revolutionising practices with a suite of AI-driven initiatives. From sophisticated Clinical Intelligent Engines designed to assist patients and clinicians alike to AI-augmented pathways that optimise acute care settings, the endeavours in clinical AI are pivotal to the leap toward predictive healthcare and personalised patient care.

Apollo’s extensive clinical AI portfolio encompass a broad spectrum of applications, including disease progression models and risk scores for conditions such as cardiovascular diseases and diabetes. These models leverage deep learning and machine learning technologies, drawing from vast datasets to predict disease outcomes and enable early interventions. In diagnostics, collaborations with global research entities have borne fruit in the form of advanced algorithms for imaging and signal analysis, enhancing the precision and speed of medical diagnostics. Nevertheless, its ethical approach to AI in healthcare is manifest in a comprehensive framework for AI development and deployment, prioritising patient safety, data integrity and inclusivity. This ethical stance ensures the responsible realisation of AI's transformative potential in healthcare, aligning with world class patient care standards and ethical considerations.