A toast to Tags

GI year : 2013
Madurai Malli
Madurai malli is much more than just a flower. It is an intrinsic part of the culture, history and ethos of Madurai, as well as the texture of the daily lives of its people, their moods and emotions. A commonly held belief is that the goddess’s love for the flower makes the unique variety of jasmine grown in and around Madurai, called Madurai Malligai. Madurai malli has thick petals, which retain a heady fragrance and moisture; its size and shape make it unique.
GI year: 2013
Thanjavur Veena
Made out of seasoned jackfruit tree wood, often procured from Panruti, in the last several centuries, the Thanjavur veena has gone through different modifications. Raghunatha Nayak, the ruler of Thanjavur (1614 - 1632) and his prime minister and musicologist Govinda Dikshita, modified the then-existing veena — the Saraswati Veena with 24 fixed frets (Mettur) — so that all ragas could be played, and called it the ‘Thanjavur Veena’.
GI year: 2013
Chettinad Kottan
colourful handwoven baskets made from palmyra leaf strips, the kottans, were made by the Chettiyar women in the courtyards of their grand mansions. The kottans have also got the UNESCO stamp for their weaves — Gundumani weave (plain weave), Malayalam weave (twill weave), cross olai weave (plain weave variation) and Surul (plain weave variation with two corners, often used as money purses).
GI year: 2013
Pattamadai Pai
The Pattamadai pai, made out of the korai grass found on the banks of the Thamirabarani River, is primarily woven by the women from the Panchayat town’s Muslim community. The korai mats are usually made for wedding ceremonies and are popularly known for interweaving the names of the bride and groom along with the wedding date.
GI year: 2015
Coimbatore wet grinder
Designed and manufactured by P Sabapathy in the 1950s, in Coimbatore, the wet grinder went on to become one of the most innovative food preparation appliances. Compared to other products on the GI tag list, the wet grinder was an interesting addition as it gave due credits to the roots of the indigenous idea, which made a long-drawn process easier in many households.
GI year: 2017
Mahabalipuram Stone Sculptures
The exquisite rock sculptures in Mahabalipuram can be traced back to the early 7th century, during the Pallava reign. A blend of aesthetics and impeccable craftsmanship, several open sculptures, relief sculptures, painting/portrait sculptures can be found. Rock-cut architecture remains the most definitive trait of the Pallava school of art, and the Mamallapuram sculptors still use the hammer and chisel technique for carving. GI tag for the stone sculptures was an important step, as the living heritage site and security of artisans needed attention.
GI year: 2019
Dindigul lock
Started by the Sankaralingachari brothers and spread over five villages in Dindigul district, the lock-making industry is over 150 years old. Every lock is designed and possesses a unique style, and has special names including Almirah lock, Mango lock, Export lock, Mango Nine levers lock, and Square lock.
Kovilpatti Kadalai Mittai
Made using groundnuts grown in the native black soil of Kovilpatti, organic jaggery and water from the Thamirabarani river, the special kadalai mittai are sold as single rectangular chunks or rather cuboids, sealed in packets. Often, a veragu aduppu (firewood stove) is used in its production.
GI year: 2023
Thaikkal Rattan craft
For decades, artisans of Thaikkal and Thulasiyaendirapuram villages in Anaikkaran chathiram panchayat of Mayiladuthurai have mastered the art of making furniture from rattan. The characteristics, techniques, production process, traditional knowledge, skills used, and quality of Thaikkal make it one of its kind. They are cheaper, stronger and the furniture gives a cooling effect in summer and warmth in winter due to its heat absorbing and releasing capacity. Apart from furniture, rattan mats, sital pati, baskets, trays, sieves, fishing implements and murrahs are also made. Artisans claim that rattan furniture holds medicinal properties.
GI year: 2019
Thirubuvanam Silk saris
Recognised by the unique sari folding called the visiri madippu, the sari is folded like a pleated angavastram. The lustre and the filature of the yarn, and the one side borders stand out in this weave.
GI year: 2019
Kodaikanal Malai Poondu
This hill garlic’s cultivation is done twice a year – May and November, depending on the climate. The altitude of the hill, the soil in the region and the prevailing misty condition are conducive for its growth. With anti-oxidant and anti-microbial potential, the white-pale yellow garlic weighs between 20-30 g (each bulb).
GI year: 2020
Kovilpatti Kadalai Mittai
Made using groundnuts grown in the native black soil of Kovilpatti, organic jaggery and water from the Thamirabarani river, the special kadalai mittai are sold as single rectangular chunks or rather cuboids, sealed in packets. Often, a veragu aduppu (firewood stove) is used in its production.
GI year: 2020
Thanjavur Pith work (Netti work)
The Thanjavur Netti Works is made from pith obtained from a hydrophyte plant called Aeschynomene Aspera. The lakes around Pudukkottai, surrounded by marshy land, favour the growth of the hydrophytic plant. The soil found in the Thanjavur region is favourable for the growth of the plant used for this handicraft.
GI year: 2020
Arumbavur Wood Carvings
They are primarily made out of wooden logs of Indian siris (Poo Vaagai), mango, lingam tree, Indian ash tree, rosewood, neem tree (Vembu), sourced from the Pachamalai Hills. The scale, proportion and the fact that the entire design is carved out of a single block of wood make them unique. The design depends on tangible heritage indigenous to the region but not restricted to the religion alone.
GI year: 2023
Authoor Vetrilai
Finding a mention in many a temple inscription and dating back to 13th century, the Authoor vetrilai is the oft-found variant in every function of Tamil Nadu. The distinct pungency and spiciness of these leaves are attributed to the uniqueness of water in Thamirabarani River, the main irrigation source for the fields. These betel creepers are cultivated on over 500 acres in Thoothukudi’s rural areas on the banks of Thamirabarani river. Chief varieties of these betel leaves are Nattukodi, Pachaikodi and Karpoori.
GI year: 2019
Palani Panchamirtham
Palani Panchamirtham is a combination of five components — banana, jaggery, sugar, cow ghee, honey and cardamom. For additional flavour, dates and diamond sugar candies are added to the mixture. It is prepared in a natural method without the addition of any artificial ingredients. The panchamirtham is one of the main offerings in the abisegam for Lord Dhandayuthapani Swamy, the presiding deity of Arulmigu Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple situated in Palani Hills, Dindigul. Devotees from across the globe who visit the temple, are offered this prasadam in the Hill Temple.
GI year: 2023
Matti Banana
The Kanniyakumari district, a wet zone with substantial rainfall, provides the perfect environment for this variant to grow. Popularly known as ‘Crocodile finger banana’, it is considered great baby food and is also used to treat jaundice. The fragrant, firm fruit has a mild sweetness. It has other variants like Malai matti, Thaen matti and Semmatti.
GI year: 2023
Manapparai murukku
One of the most popular snacks known for its crunch, these murukkus have a secret recipe. Once a traditional business followed by a few families is now followed by over 1,000 families in Manapparai who are involved in its making and selling.
GI year: 2018
Nagercoil Temple Jewellery
Born in Vadasery, a small village in the suburbs of Nagercoil, the process of making the temple jewellery is a labour-intensive process and requires highly skilled artisans to take up different parts of the design process. The craft can be traced back to the early 17th century when the kings and chieftains of the then Ramanathapuram district came to Nagercoil and purchased a set of gold ornaments with real diamonds as an offering to the temple in Chettinad. Now, mostly used by Bharatnatyam dancers, these jewels have started finding a market in the cities. The artisans have adapted to modern times and are involved in making cufflinks, lighter pieces like earrings and pendants for necklaces.
GI year: 2019
Erode turmeric
Erode is known for its cultivation of the chinna nadan, one of the important varieties of turmeric in the region. It is cultivated in areas including Kodumudi, Sivagiri, Gobichettipalayam and Thalavady. An important commercial spice crop, the turmeric can be traced back to the Sangam era when peasants are said to have grown the plants in front of their houses.
GI year: 2019
Srivilliputtur Palkova
A traditional milk product made in Srivilliputtur, Virudhunagar, its origins can be traced to the 1940s. In 1945, the milk cooperative societies established by the government took up palkova-making on a large scale, tapping on the existing skill of the people of the town. The petition submitted for the GI tag by the Srivilliputtur Co-operative Milk Producers’ Society noted how the climatic conditions of Srivilliputtur promoted the growth of a variety of crops, which were later used as fodder for the livestock. The fodder intake of cows at Srivilliputtur and their rich grazing habit are what give high-quality flavour to the milk and this, the petition said, is reflected in the making of the sweet.
GI year: 2021-2022
Kanniyakumari clove
This southern spice is used for culinary and medicinal purposes. The first plantations are said to have been introduced by the British, and now Kanniyakumari contributes to 65% of India’s clove production. Good rains and sea mist along with ample sunlight make this region perfect for its growth.They also add to the distinct aroma and taste.
GI year: 2021-2022
Karuppur Kalamkari
Kalamkari is an art that dates back 5,000 years. Widely practiced in Srikalahasti and Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradersh, quite a few artisans in Karuppur of Thanjavur district in Tamil Nadu are known for this art. What sets it apart is the use of natural dyes and hand painting. It traces its origins to the Chola dynasty. The designs are made on silk or cotton materials made following a 23-step process. The colours are derived from fruits, vegetables and other natural ingredients grown along the banks of the Cauvery river. The painted fabrics form a part of temple festivities.
GI year: 2021-2022
Kallakurichi wood carvings
The artisans in this region have perfected the art of cutting and shaping wood to create intricate wood designs. They have been practising this craft for centuries. They use only traditional tools and techniques. The artisans create a variety of items including idols, furniture and decorative items. The fine detailing on the products makes them stand out.
GI year: 2022
Narasinghapettai nagaswaram
It is a classical wind music instrument that is traditionally made in a village near Kumbakonam. The artisans learnt the skills to make this wooden instrument from their forefathers and follow a specialised procedure to make them. Two-and-a-half feet long, this nagaswaram has a cylindrical body and a bell-shape at the bottom. This aids in the production of better volume and tone.
GI year: 2023
Jaderi Tiruman (Namakatti)
Worn by Vaishnavites as the U-shape as part of the namam, the namakatti, often the size of a finger, has medicinal significance besides religious and cultural importance and is made of hydrous silicate material. For almost 300 years, 120 families in this village in Tiruvannamalai have been involved in making the namakatti. Known to cool the forehead, its ingredients are sourced through a time-consuming process, the skills for which are transferred through generations.
GI year: 2023
Vellore spiny brinjal
Known as Elavambadi mullu kathirikkai, this oval, violet-coloured vegetable is considered tastier than other varieties. This brinjal is cultivated through adapted farming techniques.
GI year: 2023
Ramanathapuram mundu chilli
The district’s very own mundu chilli or locally known as the Ramanathapuram mundu, is widely cultivated across some 14,000 hectares. Known for its spiciness, the mundu chilli has a pungency (capsaicin content) rate of 17,500 Scoville Heat Units (SHU), making it one of the spiciest chillies. It has a decent demand in the local as well as other state markets. The mundu chilli has been cultivated in Ramanathapuram for more than 200 years.
GI year: 2023
Marthandam honey
The beekeepers of Marthandam in Kanniyakumari district use traditional methods to extract honey. The town is known for the superior quality of wild honey from the nearby forests. The presence of pollens and nutritious propolis make this honey unique.
GI year: 2023
Manamadurai pottery
The potters here use mud, clay and water to make the pots. The clay from Vaigai river that runs through the village is used. Potters credit the existence of the five natural elements – air, water, fire, sun, and earth – for the pots’ uniqueness. Several other elements like lead, graphite, calcium lime etc., sourced from the waterbodies of Nathapurakki, Nedukulam, Seikalathur and Sundaranadappu are used.
GI year: 2023
Cumbum Paneer Grapes
Located in the Western Ghats, the Cumbum valley is called the Grapes City of South India. The agricultural area spans across 10 villages. One of the most fertile regions of Tamil Nadu, Cumbum contributes to nearly 85% of the grape production in the state
GI year: 2023
Salem Sago (Javvarisi)
As per statistics, Tamil Nadu accounts for 40% of the sago production in the country. Locally called javvarisi, they are made using wet starch powder extracted from tapioca. Around 1 kg of sago can be produced from 5 kg of tapioca.
GI year: 2023
Negamam cotton saris
Also known as village cot sari, the handloom sari is famous for its thickness, which is on an average of 86 to 90 picks per inch (PPI), its length, durability, contrasting colours and multicolour thread work of motifs, checks, designs, etc. The border is woven with a rich thread work design as an extra weft. Moisture-laden wind from the Western Ghats also adds to the unique feature of this sari. They are manufactured from June to November.
GI year: 2023
Myladi stone carvings
This town panchayat in Kanniyakumari district is where gods are believed to come alive. Artisans from here create granite idols, and intricate carvings on pillars of temples. They categorise the rocks as ‘male’ and ‘female’ rocks. They use a hammer to hit on the rocks and listen to the sound. If a rough sound is produced, it’s a male rock used for gods, and if it’s a sweet sound, it’s a female rock used for goddesses.
GI year: 2023
Sholavandan Vetrilai
Cultivated in Sholavandan in Madurai, on the banks of Vaigai river, this betel leaf variant has a unique taste as it is grown on alluvial soil. This is often preferred for paan due to its low pungency. A 5th CE inscription in the Sholavandan Jenaga Narayanasamy Perumal temple has mentions of betel vine present in the area. It is believed that this was much sought after by the Europeans. There are still farmers here who cultivate this betel leaf and send to the Kallazhagar temple following age-old traditions.
GI year: 2023
Chedibutta sari
These saris are made by Veeravanalur Sowrashtra Weavers Cooperative Production and Sales Society Limited in Tirunelveli. They have plant motifs on the body and pallu. The designs are made using cotton threads on silk saris. The soft texture makes it suitable for the humid weather.
GI year: 2023
Ooty Varkey
The flaky, layered, mildly sweet biscuit is a favourite in the hills. It traces its history to the British Raj. Made with flour, sugar, salt and mava, it is baked on medium heat in a firewood oven.
Glory Awaited
This year, at the state assembly, while presenting the Agriculture Budget 2024-25, Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare MRK Panneerselvam, said GI tags have been sought for Ayyampalayam Nettai Thennai (Dindigul), Sathayamangalam Red Banana (Erode), Kolli Hills Pepper (Namakkal), Meenambur Seeraga Samba (Ranipet), Urigam Puli (Krishnagiri), Bhuvanagiri Mithi Pagarkai (Cuddalore), Sencholam (Salem, Karur), Tirunelveli Senna Leaf (Tirunelveli), Odaipatti Seedless Grapes (Theni), Gloriosa Superba and Senganthal seed (Karur, Dindigul, Tiruppur).