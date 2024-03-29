A toast to Tags

GI year: 2013

Chettinad Kottan

colourful handwoven baskets made from palmyra leaf strips, the kottans, were made by the Chettiyar women in the courtyards of their grand mansions. The kottans have also got the UNESCO stamp for their weaves — Gundumani weave (plain weave), Malayalam weave (twill weave), cross olai weave (plain weave variation) and Surul (plain weave variation with two corners, often used as money purses).

GI year: 2013

Pattamadai Pai

The Pattamadai pai, made out of the korai grass found on the banks of the Thamirabarani River, is primarily woven by the women from the Panchayat town’s Muslim community. The korai mats are usually made for wedding ceremonies and are popularly known for interweaving the names of the bride and groom along with the wedding date.

GI year: 2015

Coimbatore wet grinder

Designed and manufactured by P Sabapathy in the 1950s, in Coimbatore, the wet grinder went on to become one of the most innovative food preparation appliances. Compared to other products on the GI tag list, the wet grinder was an interesting addition as it gave due credits to the roots of the indigenous idea, which made a long-drawn process easier in many households.

GI year: 2017

Mahabalipuram Stone Sculptures

The exquisite rock sculptures in Mahabalipuram can be traced back to the early 7th century, during the Pallava reign. A blend of aesthetics and impeccable craftsmanship, several open sculptures, relief sculptures, painting/portrait sculptures can be found. Rock-cut architecture remains the most definitive trait of the Pallava school of art, and the Mamallapuram sculptors still use the hammer and chisel technique for carving. GI tag for the stone sculptures was an important step, as the living heritage site and security of artisans needed attention.

GI year: 2019

Dindigul lock

Started by the Sankaralingachari brothers and spread over five villages in Dindigul district, the lock-making industry is over 150 years old. Every lock is designed and possesses a unique style, and has special names including Almirah lock, Mango lock, Export lock, Mango Nine levers lock, and Square lock.