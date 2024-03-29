BJP candidate in Thanjai has 33 criminal cases

THANJAVUR: Of the four key candidates who have filed their nomination papers for Thanjavur, BJP candidate M Muruganantham has the highest number of criminal cases against him. He has 33 cases, including two for attempt to murder, against him.

Meanwhile, DMK candidate S Murasoli has declared 10 cases against him, all of which were either disposed of or referred. NTK candidate M I Humayun Kabir has one case while there is none against DMDK candidate P Sivanesan. Further, Murasoli has declared total assets, including movable and immovable ones owned by his family, worth Rs 2.07 crore. BJP candidate Muruganantham has declared total assets worth Rs 2.26 crore.

The NTK candidate has declared total assets worth Rs 2.05 crore while DMDK’s P Sivanesan has assets worth a total of Rs 1.40 crore.