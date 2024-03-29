BJP's slim chance is why TTV is afraid of INDIA bloc: Tamilselvan

THENI : The BJP has lost its winning chances in North-East states, which is why TTV Dhinakaran is afraid of the INDIA bloc, said DMK’s Theni candidate Thanga Tamilselvan. “Just by winning in Theni alone, Dhinakaran can’t bring changes in the centre. The INDIA bloc will come to power, and DMK will win 40 seats in the state,” he said.

After filing his nomination, Tamilselvan told media persons that if he is elected as an MP from Theni, and the INDIA bloc comes to power, he would fulfil the long-pending demands on the constituency, including strengthening the small dam on the Mullai Periyar to regulate the supply of drinking water to five districts, bring a rail route between Dindigul and Sabarimala, among other projects.

When asked if his fight was against the AIADMK candidate or TTV Dhinakaran, Tamilselvan said the people here would cast their votes for him based on the welfare schemes implemented by Chief Minister MK Stalin.

When asked about Dhinakaran campaigning by saying that he went on a ‘vanavasam’ (exile) for 14 years, and returned to seek votes from people, Tamilselvan asked, “Why did Dhinakaran return? How would he know about the people’s problems now? Unlike him, I have been continuously working for the people and my winning chances are higher.”

Tamilselvan also said that if Dhinakaran and Panneerselvam have the courage, they should start a party of their own and contest in the election. “Dhinakaran, who had once said that Narendra Modi would never become the prime minister has now touched the latter’s feet to get a Lok Sabha ticket,” he added.