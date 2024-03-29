Changing political colours spoiling Lok Sabha election party, ‘flag’ makers

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Even as the election season brings with it winds of change, flag makers are often left disappointed as they are caught in the crosswinds of sudden political developments. Despite the anticipated increase in profits, sudden dissolution of political parties, differences in the allocation of symbols, or even parties opting out of contention remain a hindrance to flag makers for years.

Sivakasi, a major hub of offset printing units in the state, is also involved in the manufacturing of flags of political parties, supplying across south India.

N Kasirajan (68), the proprietor of Veeranagammal Arts, a wholesale flag-making unit, said they have brought out over 25 varieties of flags for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. “The prices of the flags have remained unchanged compared to the previous elections,” he said.

“Irrespective of elections, the demand for party flags is mostly constant due to various party events. We start making flags whenever a new party is launched and symbol announced. The manufacturing takes place throughout the year,” Kasirajan said.

However, the hope of making a good profit during elections is often inhibited by changes in the political spectrum. For instance, when the All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi dissolved, the party’s flags went to waste. Similarly, flags of NTK, with the sugarcane farmers’ symbol, were printed and readied for sale. However, since the ECI allotted the symbol to another party, the printed products are of no use now. “The potential of the contesting candidate also determines the sales. Even if the party is well established, if certain candidates are not strong, sale might take a hit,” he said.

However, the businesses have not faced such difficulties in 2024 alone. Years ago, in an iconic Assembly election, a well-established party’s symbol was frozen due to a divide in the party, and the factions were allotted two different symbols. However, after a few months, the factions merged and the original symbol was restored. Flags with new symbols eventually went to waste.

Speaking to TNIE, a leading offset printing unit owner in Sivakasi said due to such difficulties, they take up only customised orders from parties. “Many flag makers shy away from accepting orders from political parties as they have encountered bitter issues during sales, especially payment-related,” he said.

Owing to time constraints in dispatching bulk orders within a limited time, flag makers often outsource the printing works to smaller units.

An offset printing unit owner, who has been in the business since 1990, said he stopped accepting party-flag orders over a decade ago. “Despite placing bulk orders and assuring to collect a certain quantity after some time, many politicians do not keep up their word. The payment is also not made promptly,” he said, adding that it often puts the businesses under stress.