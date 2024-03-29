Cong's Vijay Vasanth files nomination

KANNIYAKUMARI: Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Kanniyakumari and incumbent MP Vijay Vasanth filed his nomination with District Election Officer PN Sridhar at the district collectorate in Nagercoil on Wednesday. The MP declared assets of Rs 61.90 crore.

Minister T Mano Thangaraj, Congress floor leader in the Assembly S Rajesh Kumar, Nagercoil Mayor R Mahesh and others accompanied him.

Vijay Vasanth (40) has movable assets worth Rs 48 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 13 crore, while his wife has assets worth Rs 1.81 crore.

During the 2021 by-elections in Kanniyakumar, he had assets worth Rs 53.22 crore.