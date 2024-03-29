Court orders ED to reply to Balaji’s petition by April 4

CHENNAI: Principal Sessions and Special Court for PMLA Cases judge (in-charge) DV Anand on Thursday ordered the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to reply to a petition moved by former minister V Senthil Balaji, seeking to reopen arguments on a petition seeking to discharge him from the money laundering case registered by the central agency.

The judge directed the ED to file the reply by April 4 and posted the matter for hearing on the same day.

Balaji moved the petition, seeking reopening of the arguments as he had not received certain documents from a bank as directed by the court to furnish them.

As he did not receive the documents, he could not advance arguments on the reliability and validity of these documents, the petitioner stated, adding that he would be put to irreparable loss if the arguments were not allowed to be reopened.

Meanwhile, the court extended his judicial custody till April 4. Balaji was arrested on June 14, 2023.