CPI accuses ECI of bias in allocation of poll symbols

PERAMBALUR: CPI state secretary R Mutharasan on Thursday accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of discrimination while allotting symbols to parties. Mutharasan, who was in Elambalur village in Perambalur to campaign for INDIA bloc candidate KN Arun Nehru, said, “In the last election, IJK founder TR Paarivendhar, who was part of the DMK-led alliance then, won because of KN Nehru.”

“The rejection of VCK’s request for ‘pot’ symbol is an example of destruction of democracy. The ECI is allotting symbols of their choice to parties part of the BJP-led alliance. The commission, which is supposed to act neutral, is acting in a biased manner, raising concerns whether this election will be conducted in a democratic manner. This important election may decide whether the country wants democracy or not,” he asserted.

Further, accusing the BJP of ignoring Tamils and Tamil Nadu, Mutharasan said the anti-democratic government at the Centre should be rejected. Transport Minister SS Sivasankar and Perambalur MLA M Prabhakaran were part of Mutharasan’s campaign trail.