DMK, AIADMK try in vain to push TTV out of Theni race

MADURAI: DMK candidate Thanga Tamilselvan and AIADMK candidate VT Narayanasamy for Theni constituency on Thursday urged Returning Officer RV Shajeevana to cancel the nomination of BJP - MMK candidate TTV Dhinakaran, and cited various factors including Dhinakaran’s dual citizenship.

Returning Officer Shajeevana was scrutinising the papers filed in the presence of General Election Observer Shri Gaurangbhai H Makwana and functionaries of different parties. At that time, both Tamilselvan and Narayanasamy, along with their supporters, urged the RO to cancel Dhinakaran’s nomination, alleging his affidavit could not be found on the ECI website, and that some time was required to verify documents pertaining to his asset and details about any criminal cases.

Both candidates further highlighted Dhinakaran holds dual citizenship, in India and Singapore, and alleged he left out details of his assets in Puducherry. Following the scrutiny, RO Shajeevana dismissed their charges, and asked them to provide concrete evidence. She also asked DMK supporters to approach the court if they failed to furnish the documents.

Eventually, Dhinakaran’s nomination was accepted.

DIAL TO FILE PLAINT

Political parties and the public can contact election observer Gaurangbhai H Makwana for queries regarding Theni constituency. Complaints about violations of MCC can be filed with him in person at circuit house, from 9 am to 1 pm and 6 pm to 7 pm. Complainants can also dial (94420 25611). Sreejith is the police observer for Theni, and he can be contacted at (94420 30318)