DMK is not safeguarding minority rights, says Seeman

TIRUNELVELI/KANNIYAKUMARI: The Muslims are wrong in believing that the DMK has been safeguarding their rights in the state, said Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief Seeman here in Melapalayam on Thursday. Addressing a public meeting organised to canvass voters for his party's Tirunelveli candidate B Sathya, Seeman pointed out that a college, administered by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department (HR & CE), in Chief Minister MK Stalin's Kolathur assembly constituency had recently published an advertisement seeking only Hindu candidates for the post of lecturers. "However, I studied in a Muslim College where Hindu lecturers took classes," he added.



Alleging an existing nexus between the DMK and the BJP, the leader said, "The DMK has not fielded its candidates in several of the parliamentary constituencies where the BJP has fielded its candidates, in a bid to aid the saffron party. When numerous Muslim prisoners of the state, who were jailed for decades, sought release in the apex court, the DMK government informed the court that their release would pose risk to Hindus' lives."



The NTK leader also blamed the DMK for BJP's growth in Tamil Nadu and added, "The DMK sought votes from people saying that otherwise, the BJP will strengthen its hold in the state. They called us (NTK) the BJP's 'B team'. However, if the people had voted for NTK, then BJP would not have witnessed such growth here." He noted that unlike NTK, the DMK has not allotted seats to Muslims in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.



Seeman further stated that his party was denied the 'sugarcane farmer' symbol, owing to the fear that its vote share would increase from 7% to 15%. "The Election Commission of India has now given us the 'mike' symbol. Despite the delay, our party cadre has successfully circulated the symbol across the world. Those parties, which have already been in power, possess a sufficient economic background to face the polls. We do not have such an advantage. But, we have candidates who are skilled, service-minded and efficient," he said.



Canvassing voters for NTK' Kanniyakumari candidate Maria Jennifer and Vilavancode assembly by-election candidate Jemni at Arumanai later the day, Seeman said no political parties have taken action to prevent the (illegal) transport of minerals to Kerala. "When there are hills here, what is the need to transport natural resources to the Kerala harbour?," he asked.



"Ever since independence, no Tamilian has become the prime minister of our country. The people have not yet witnessed a change to vote for the BJP, Congress, DMK or the AIADMK till now. Hence, give us (NTK) a chance and vote our candidates to power," he added.