Durai can contest if DMK gives one seat, Vaiko recalls Ganeshamurthi

COIMBATORE: Recalling his association with the late MP Ganeshamurthi, MDMK chief Vaiko said the former reluctantly joined the DMK as member in 2019 to contest the Lok Sabha election.

“He reluctantly joined the DMK again only to become an MP in 2019. The situation was such that he would get a chance to contest the elections only if he became a member of DMK. After being a DMK member (from 2019), it is not easy to become an MDMK functionary. If he wanted to do so, he would have to quit as DMK member. I had told Ganeshamurthi he could contest in 2026 Assembly elections from any constituency of his choice on behalf of MDMK. He asked me to consider him this time only if DMK offered two seats. If only one seat was offered, he said Durai should contest,” Vaiko said in Coimbatore on Thursday.

This statement by Vaiko throws light on the reluctance of small parties to field candidates on DMK symbol which is not new. This is the reason why Durai Vaiko, who is contesting from Tiruchy, broke down while speaking in a meeting of INDIA bloc leaders, especially DMK ministers and functionaries, in Tiruchy recently.