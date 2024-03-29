Focused efforts to improve child care

The cries of newborns have transitioned from moments of uncertainty to symbols of hope. In a significant stride towards improved healthcare, Tamil Nadu has witnessed a remarkable decline in its infant mortality rate over the past 10-12 years, reflecting concerted efforts and advancements in maternal and child healthcare.

Dr S Srinivasan, former State Child Health Nodal Officer, National Health Mission Tamil Nadu says, “Bringing down the infant mortality rate to a single digit, approximately 8.2 per 1,000 live births, is an achievement along with combined support and funding from the National Health Mission and Tamil Nadu government.” Former Union Health Secretary Sujata Rao shares that the drop in infant mortality rate (IMR) is not surprising as the state is and has been a frontrunner in providing reproductive child health (RCH) services. She adds, “High priority has been given to IMR and maternal mortality rate (MMR) reduction since 1985. Political support has been consistent, irrespective of the party they belong to. Tamil Nadu and Kerala are two states that distinctly stand apart on this issue.”

Focusing on newborn babies is an important factor in reducing the IMR, says Dr C Ravichandran, retired professor of paediatrics and current expert adviser, Child Health, National Health Mission, Tamil Nadu. “75% of infant deaths occur in newborn babies. If you want to bring down IMR, you have to focus on neonatal deaths. We have set up almost 86 special newborn care units (SNCUs) across the state in all districts as well as medical colleges. The medical colleges have neonatal intensive care units (NICUs). If the number of babies born is much higher in some districts, we may have two-three SNCUs there,” he says, adding that that the services are accessible and available round-the-clock.

The state also has been at the forefront of immunisation, focusing on vaccine-preventable diseases, especially in pre-term babies which are likely to get infected with pneumococcal diseases. “Tamil Nadu was one of the earliest states to introduce pneumococcal vaccine for pre-term babies. That has helped in the survival of the pre-terms,” says Ravichandran.