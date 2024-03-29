IIT-Madras to host int’l chess tournament

CHENNAI: IIT Madras is all set to host an International Chess Federation (FIDE)-rated Rapid Chess Tournament on March 30 and 31.

Six Grand Masters, 16 International Masters, three Women Grandmasters and a Woman International Master will participate in the event. Over 500 players from various countries, including Australia, England and the USA will participate in the event, along with 35 players from IIT Madras.

Players aged between 6-72 years will participate in the tournament, and the top 15 boards will be broadcast live on various chess platforms, as per a statement released by the institute. IIT Madras is the only IIT that organises an open rapid rating tournament every year, the release. stated. A total of Rs 5 lakh has been earmarked for prizes, with the first prize being Rs 65,000.

IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti said, “With the introduction of sports quota for UG admissions at IIT Madras, these events shall further reinforce our commitment to ensure holistic development of students as envisaged in the National Education Policy 2020.” Since it is a FIDE-rated tournament, new players will have an opportunity to receive a FIDE rating.