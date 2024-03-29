In pursuit of truth and press freedom

A freedom fighter and committed Gandhian, member of the Constituent Assembly and a signatory to the Constitution, parliamentarian, industrialist, and a newspaper magnate who left an indelible mark on the history of Indian journalism. That is Ramnath Goenka, popularly known as RNG, all rolled into one. His legacy is defined by his unwavering commitment to press freedom and his fearless pursuit of truth, often at great personal cost.

From humble beginnings, RNG built The Indian Express into a vast empire out of Chennai, comprising numerous dailies and weeklies with multiple editions that reached readers even in the remotest corners of the country. His quest as a newspaper publisher was clear: to empower citizens, uphold the right to information and hold those in power accountable – a mission he pursued with unflagging zeal. Hence, it is not surprising that The Indian Express not only recorded the events of the day but also influenced the course of history.

In his role as a newspaper publisher, RNG faced enormous challenges, but he was always guided by his principles and remained steadfast in his pursuit of justice. During the tumultuous period of the Emergency, when censorship was at its peak and newspapers were under intense pressure to toe the government line, The Indian Express stood out as a beacon of hope for independent journalism.

I have heard from our erstwhile senior editorial staff how determined he was in opposing Emergency. They recall that he repeatedly exhorted them to fight and that his clarion call was “We must fight, we must fight”. And that’s what RNG went on to do. Despite facing immense pressure and threats of censorship, RNG refused to compromise on his principles. In a bold move, he published a blank editorial in protest against censorship. This blank editorial captured the attention of readers across the country and became a symbol of resistance against the oppression of the press.

In later years, he waged a relentless campaign against corruption, earning both admiration and enmity. His targets ranged from prime ministers to corporate tycoons, demonstrating his fearlessness in confronting power.

His independent spirit and willingness to stand up to those in power were traits that defined his approach to journalism. On one occasion, during a meeting with then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Nehru remarked that The Indian Express seemed to have a lot of opinions. Without missing a beat, RNG replied, “Yes, and we also have a lot of readers!” This exchange demonstrates not only his sharp wit but also his belief in the importance of a free and independent press and the confidence in the power of the press to influence public opinion.

The book Goenka Letters mentions a letter that S Nijalingappa (former CM of Karnataka) once wrote to RNG recommending a candidate for an editorial position and also requesting for a room to be assigned to him at the Bangalore guesthouse which he could use whenever he visited the city.