Keezhadi’s 2,600-year legacy of civilisation

For decades now, Madurai, one of the oldest inhabited cities in the country has been flocked by tourists from all over the globe to witness its many marvels. Amid the centuries-old Meenakshi Amman temple, Tirumalai Nayakar Mahal and many other wonders, Keezhadi, a small village in the nearby Sivaganga district has gained a lot of attention in recent times. Excavation conducted in Keezhadi and the findings have redefined the archaeological perspective regarding Tamils around the world.

The first excavation in the country was carried out in Tamil Nadu by a German, Andreas Fedpr Jagor, in 1876 at Adichanallur. The first spot was identified when authorities were laying a railway line. However, none of the artefacts taken from the site in India have been displayed in Germany. Since then, numerous excavations were carried out in the country, especially in Tamil Nadu. As the geographical region has always been inhabited, several sites are believed to have been lost to time or the state has found it impossible to conduct excavations there.

The state archaeology department and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) found several burial sites in Tamil Nadu from Thandakudi to Amarthamangalam, but could not find the habitation sites connected to them.

To find a link to a habitation, the ASI chose a Vaigai river-based region for excavation as there were several references to the river in Tamil literature, especially Sangam literature.

The ASI team, led by superintending archaeologist K Amarnath Ramakrishnan, visited 500-600 localities along the Vaigai and found archaeological remains in 293 places. As Keezhadi had been an abandoned plot for centuries before it became a coconut grove a few decades ago, ASI was hopeful the site would be relatively undisturbed.

According to sources, in the 1970s, school students in the region alerted their teacher V Balasubramaniam that people had found potsherds, terracotta figurines, beads and a coin while digging a well. Later, Balasubramaniam alerted the authorities about the artefacts. Almost 40 years later, the ASI located Balasubramaniam, who had retired and settled in a village in Madurai. However, he too was unable to identify the spot where his students had found the artefacts back in the 70s.

Despite this setback, with the help of locals, Amarnath Ramakrishnan and his team managed to locate the site which was the starting point of the excavation in Keezhadi.

Abrupt halt

Ramakrishnan and the team found more than 5,500 artefacts in Phase I and II of the excavation, all of which belonged to the Sangam era and were the first-ever pieces of evidence for an urban civilisation in Tamil Nadu. However, Ramakrishnan was transferred from the project by the ASI, a move political parties termed ‘unusual’ as the team head is usually retained on the same project till a final output is generated. The ASI continued the third phase of excavation and announced in 2017 that there were no significant findings and decided to stop work. This abrupt halt soon became a political issue with politicians blaming the central government.