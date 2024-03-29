Made in Tamil Nadu, made of the world

Tamil Nadu is home to us for nearly three decades. Ever since the establishment of Hyundai’s first fully integrated manufacturing facilities outside of South Korea at Sriperumbudur in 1996, which commenced production in 1998, we share a long and invaluable association with the state.

We believe that the plant, equipped with modern infrastructure, state-of-the-art technology and in-house resources that produce some of the finest cars in India and the world, has been pivotal in bringing Tamil Nadu to the forefront of manufacturing. Producing high-quality vehicles that meet global standards and exceed customer expectations, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) has contributed to the development of a robust automotive ecosystem in the region, catalysing job creation and economic growth. At present, the plant provides direct employment to over 14,000 people and has been enriching lives, at work and beyond.

We take immense pride in our journey, epitomising the spirit of 'Made in India, Made for the World.’ The company’s commitment goes beyond cars. It is a commitment to India's growth story and the unmatched engineering prowess the country offers to the world. The robust manufacturing supply-chain ecosystem in place across the country is a reflection of Hyundai’s dedication to the 'Make in India' initiative, and its contribution to India’s vision of self-sufficiency.