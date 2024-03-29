Made in Tamil Nadu, made of the world

Tamil Nadu is home to us for nearly three decades. Ever since the establishment of Hyundai’s first fully integrated manufacturing facilities outside of South Korea at Sriperumbudur in 1996, which commenced production in 1998, we share a long and invaluable association with the state.
We believe that the plant, equipped with modern infrastructure, state-of-the-art technology and in-house resources that produce some of the finest cars in India and the world, has been pivotal in bringing Tamil Nadu to the forefront of manufacturing. Producing high-quality vehicles that meet global standards and exceed customer expectations, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) has contributed to the development of a robust automotive ecosystem in the region, catalysing job creation and economic growth. At present, the plant provides direct employment to over 14,000 people and has been enriching lives, at work and beyond.
We take immense pride in our journey, epitomising the spirit of 'Made in India, Made for the World.’ The company’s commitment goes beyond cars. It is a commitment to India's growth story and the unmatched engineering prowess the country offers to the world. The robust manufacturing supply-chain ecosystem in place across the country is a reflection of Hyundai’s dedication to the 'Make in India' initiative, and its contribution to India’s vision of self-sufficiency.
Integral to HMIL’s journey has been the conducive business landscape fostered by progressive policies, supportive business ecosystem, holistic infrastructure development led by the state government and the administration, leading the company to further strengthen its commitment to Tamil Nadu by investing Rs 26,000 crore towards development of clean and green mobility in the next 10 years. Our plan is to develop the plant at Irungattukottai as a hub of green mobility manufacturing, and emerge as a mother plant for emerging markets in the future.
In the recently concluded Tamil Nadu - Global Investors Meet, the company entered into an MoU with IIT Madras to develop a ‘Hydrogen Valley Innovation Hub’, making an investment of Rs 180 crore. This facility will act as an incubation cell to develop a framework for localisation of hydrogen ecosystem. Beyond just investment, it will act as a catalyst for cultivating a robust hydrogen technology ecosystem that mirrors HMIL’s commitment to sustainability and a green future.
Our operations are driven by a strong sense of responsibility towards the environment and the community. It views this proactive role as an opportunity to contribute to long-term sustainable development goals. Its robust Energy Management System involves conserving energy and natural resources throughout its manufacturing operations, incorporating low-carbon practices and reducing emissions across the value chain. The company currently fulfils 64% of its energy requirements using renewable sources, and aims to reach the 100% mark ahead of most automakers in the country.
With a strong commitment towards environment, society and governance (ESG), Hyundai Motor India is dedicated to build a sustainable future as a responsibility for the next generation and a fundamental right for everyone, leading positive action for a better tomorrow.
Gopala Krishnan CS
(The author is the Chief Manufacturing Officer of Hyundai Motor India Limited. He has been a part of the core team instrumental in setting Hyundai’s manufacturing facility at Sriperumbudur)