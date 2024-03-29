Movable type to Manikkodi: Tamil lit goes global

In 1577, nearly one-and-a-half centuries after the invention of the movable type printing press by Johannes Gutenberg, Tamil became the first non-Roman language to get printed. Doctrina Christam (Tambiran Vanakkam), a Catholic catechism translated from Portuguese to Tamil, was the first work to be printed, either in Goa or Cochin.

It took another one-and-a-half centuries for a printing press to be set up in present-day Tamil Nadu. In 1712, the missionary Bartholomaeus Ziegenbalg set up a press in Tranquebar, which was at the time a Danish settlement. Two years later, the same press published the full Tamil translation of the New Testament, the first in any South Asian language.

While publishing in Tamil remained tied to missionaries and later to the East India Company’s seat of power, Fort St George, the abolishment of licencing of printing press by Governor General Charles Metcalfe in 1835 paved the way for printing technology to proliferate across the Tamil-speaking geography.