Panneer Thiratchai: A sweet treat from Cumbum that is available throughout the year

Cumbum valley—grapes city of south India—is very popular for Muscat Hamburg (panneer thiratchai) cultivation. It is noteworthy that the valley contributes up to 85% of panneer thiratchai production in the country.

Nearly 90% of the grapes grown in Tamil Nadu belong to the seeded variety of Muscat Hamburg. According to sources, Theni is considered one of the highest Muscat Hamburg producing districts in Tamil Nadu. This variety is extremely popular among farmers because of quick growth and early maturity. This ensures that the fruit is available in the market almost throughout the year, unlike several others. Fertility of soil and availability of water enhance the natural flavour of the fruit. The size of panneer thiratchai bunches is medium to large. The fruit is used to make the best of wines, jams and raisins. Cumbum grapes received the GI tag in 2023, finally opening up the opportunity for exporting it across the globe.

Speaking to TNIE, Periyar Vaigai Irrigation Farmers Association president and Kaamayam Thiratchai Vivasayigal Sangam coordinator Pon Katchi Kannan said, “Grapes of different varieties are raised in blocks of Uthamapalayam, Cumbum and Chinnamanur in Theni district. But 'panneer' variety is chiefly associated with Cumbum valley where cultivation area is around 5,000 acres in 10 villages. Nearly 90% of the state's grape production is in Theni district. Over 300 farmers in the district cultivate grapes. Climate and soil condition of the region are conducive for optimal growth of the Muscat variety. A unique factor is that ‘panneer’ grapes are available and harvested throughout the year in this valley while it is done only during January and April in the rest of India.”

Farmers in Cumbum follow hi-tech management practices. The 'dogridge' rootstock is used for grape production to fight soil and water salinity issues. Higher yield is achieved by developing hardwood cuttings. Farmers themselves, without expecting assistance from government departments, procure hardwood cuttings from elite vineyards and set up their nurseries. Well-developed canes harvested in the months of September and October are chosen for this purpose.

Kannan said Cumbum valley farmers produce nearly 90,000 tonnes of ‘paneer’ grapes and the annual turnover is around Rs 280 crore. What makes the region special is that natural products or fruits are cultivated on a regular basis throughout the year and grapes have been grown on the same soil year after year for several years. However, it may be noted that export of ‘panneer’ grapes has been happening only from the states of Karnataka and Kerala.

“Farmers spend Rs 7 lakh per acre, which yields nearly 10 to 12 tonnes of grapes. A minimum of 200 farm workers are required for carrying the cultivation and harvest on an acre of grape farm. Like paddy and sugarcane, the government has to provide a minimum support price of Rs 50 per kg in order to carry farming continuously. Though the fruit has received the GI tag, we are still not able to export the grapes since we do not have the infrastructure and are also yet to received the GI certificate. Besides, the government has also not taken much effort in marketing the fruit. The government has to extend more support to cultivators and also set up wine factories here, all of which would facilitate export,” Kannan said.