Panneer Thiratchai: A sweet treat from Cumbum that is available throughout the year

Cumbum valley—grapes city of south India—is very popular for Muscat Hamburg (panneer thiratchai) cultivation. It is noteworthy that the valley contributes up to 85% of panneer thiratchai production in the country.
Nearly 90% of the grapes grown in Tamil Nadu belong to the seeded variety of Muscat Hamburg. According to sources, Theni is considered one of the highest Muscat Hamburg producing districts in Tamil Nadu. This variety is extremely popular among farmers because of quick growth and early maturity. This ensures that the fruit is available in the market almost throughout the year, unlike several others. Fertility of soil and availability of water enhance the natural flavour of the fruit. The size of panneer thiratchai bunches is medium to large. The fruit is used to make the best of wines, jams and raisins. Cumbum grapes received the GI tag in 2023, finally opening up the opportunity for exporting it across the globe.
Speaking to TNIE, Periyar Vaigai Irrigation Farmers Association president and Kaamayam Thiratchai Vivasayigal Sangam coordinator Pon Katchi Kannan said, “Grapes of different varieties are raised in blocks of Uthamapalayam, Cumbum and Chinnamanur in Theni district. But 'panneer' variety is chiefly associated with Cumbum valley where cultivation area is around 5,000 acres in 10 villages. Nearly 90% of the state's grape production is in Theni district. Over 300 farmers in the district cultivate grapes. Climate and soil condition of the region are conducive for optimal growth of the Muscat variety. A unique factor is that ‘panneer’ grapes are available and harvested throughout the year in this valley while it is done only during January and April in the rest of India.”
Farmers in Cumbum follow hi-tech management practices. The 'dogridge' rootstock is used for grape production to fight soil and water salinity issues. Higher yield is achieved by developing hardwood cuttings. Farmers themselves, without expecting assistance from government departments, procure hardwood cuttings from elite vineyards and set up their nurseries. Well-developed canes harvested in the months of September and October are chosen for this purpose.
Kannan said Cumbum valley farmers produce nearly 90,000 tonnes of ‘paneer’ grapes and the annual turnover is around Rs 280 crore. What makes the region special is that natural products or fruits are cultivated on a regular basis throughout the year and grapes have been grown on the same soil year after year for several years. However, it may be noted that export of ‘panneer’ grapes has been happening only from the states of Karnataka and Kerala.
“Farmers spend Rs 7 lakh per acre, which yields nearly 10 to 12 tonnes of grapes. A minimum of 200 farm workers are required for carrying the cultivation and harvest on an acre of grape farm. Like paddy and sugarcane, the government has to provide a minimum support price of Rs 50 per kg in order to carry farming continuously. Though the fruit has received the GI tag, we are still not able to export the grapes since we do not have the infrastructure and are also yet to received the GI certificate. Besides, the government has also not taken much effort in marketing the fruit. The government has to extend more support to cultivators and also set up wine factories here, all of which would facilitate export,” Kannan said.
Speaking to TNIE, Deputy Director of Horticulture Department C Prabha said that panneer thratchai cultivation is carried out on over 2,000 hectares in Cumbum area including Uthamapalayam. Most of the farmers follow the polygon cultivation method. “On behalf of the department, we are providing Rs 2 lakh as subsidy per acre and also giving grape vine cutting along with inputs for cultivation. Farmers here do pruning during summer and winter. The department sent a proposal to provide anti bird nets to farmers free of cost,” she said.
An official from the horticulture department said that in order to cater to the needs of grape growers in Theni and Dindigul districts and other regions of Tamil Nadu, the Grapes Research Station was established under the aegis of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University on 28.48 acres. The facility is located on Shanmuganathy Dam Road of Rayappanpatty village in the Cumbum valley. The area comes under the limit of Anaimalayanpatty (Mallingapuram revenue village). This is the only station in the entire state engaged in research, extension, mass production and distribution of grapes. Weather forecast is being given to farmers on a daily and weekly basis. Strategies to tackle downy mildew and powdery mildew diseases are also being shared with farmers through Whatsapp. Training programme on tackling challenges and best practices are also being conducted on a regular basis.
Piece of history
This variety of grapes was introduced at Melapatti, a village near Krishnagiri in Salem district, by a French priest in 1832. A French Jesuit priest known as Fr Larney at Michael Patti in Theni later introduced it to other regions in the 19th century. Since then, grapes have been cultivated in the state. In Tamil Nadu, Theni, Coimbatore, Dindigul and Krishnagiri are the important districts for grape cultivation. In 2008-09, Theni district led the state with 85.1% share in the state’s total production of grapes from cultivation of Muscat variety in Theni district.