Scripting the green story: TNAU’s outlook on state’s farming sector

Agriculture serves as the primary source of livelihood for approximately half of the working population in Tamil Nadu. However, farmers in the state encounter numerous challenges. In an interview with TNIE, V Geethalakshmi, Vice–Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, one of the leading state agricultural universities in the country, said that due to the rise in temperature and changes in water availability, climate change can affect irrigated agricultural production throughout agro-ecological zones. Excerpts:

Water scarcity has become a major challenge in Tamil Nadu and it depends on neighbouring states for irrigation. How will this impact agriculture? What are the ways to conserve water for agricultural use? Has the TNAU submitted any recommendations to the government regarding this matter?

With 17 major rivers, 61 reservoirs and 41,948 tanks, Tamil Nadu has a total surface water potential of 24864 million Cubic meters (MCM). Most of the surface water is tapped for irrigation purposes and about 24 lakh hectares are irrigated by this water. However, over the last five years, the percentage of safe blocks has declined from 35.6 % to 25.2% while the semi-critical blocks increased. Over-exploitation has already occurred in more than 1/3 of the blocks (35.8%) while eight blocks (2%) have turned saline. Now, the state is managing the scarcity by the adoption of micro irrigation systems, automated irrigation units and conservation of rainwater by artificial recharge units. TNAU also recommends an alternate cropping system especially in the Cauvery Delta Zone if the state does not receive adequate water due from the neighbouring states. TNAU has implemented a World Bank-supported Tamil Nadu Irrigated Agriculture Modernization Project (TNIAMP) for the past 15 years which demonstrates modern irrigation technologies around river basin areas. TNAU also provides recommendations on water harvesting, water storage, groundwater recharge and water use efficiency methods to the government.

What kind of climate challenges are farmers in Tamil Nadu likely to encounter in future? Do we have any strategies or solutions to address the issue?

Agricultural production throughout agroecological zones can be affected by the rise in temperature and changes in water availability. The rain pattern also changed with unseasonal rainfall bringing floods during harvest season.

To mitigate the effect of climate change on farming, soil moisture conservation both in situ (BBF, random tie ridging, mulches) and ex-situ (Farm Pond) methods in rainfed crops are recommended. TNAU strongly recommends the adoption of drip irrigation in upland irrigated crops, alternate wetting and drying methods of irrigation in rice, alternate crops and crop diversification wherever required, an integrated farming system for risk mitigation and multi-stress tolerant crop varieties for drought/flood and high-temperature tolerance as climate resilient technologies for managing the climate change effect. The university also provides village-level weather-based agro-met advisories through mobile to the farming community. We are in the process of developing a long-range (three months) forecast at the block level which will be updated monthly, and an Extended Range of Weather Forecast (15 days) at the village level, which will be updated every week for the planning and midterm correction.