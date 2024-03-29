Tamil actor Daniel Balaji passes away due to heart attack

Tamil Actor Daniel Balaji, 48, known for his roles in Amudhan in Vettaiyaadu Vilayaadu, Thambi in Vada Chennai, passed away due to a massive cardiac arrest on Friday night.

The actor, renowned for his diverse talents and captivating on-screen charisma, was hospitalized in Chennai's Kottivakam due to chest pain, when he tragically passed away.

His body will be laid to rest at his residence in Purasaiwalkam on Saturday.

The news of his passing has reverberated through the Tamil film industry and among his fans, causing shock and sorrow.

Daniel Balaji started his career in television, with his initial on-screen portrayal as Daniel in Chitthi earning him widespread recognition and establishing his identity. Apart from being an actor, Balaji was believed to be a devout person and was reportedly building a temple in Avadi.

Further details are awaited.