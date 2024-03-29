Tamil Nadu: Poll code takes gleam off gold biz, jewellers knock on CEO door

CHENNAI: A few days after jewellers from Coimbatore complained about the severity shown by the ECI squads, office-bearers of the Tamil Nadu Jewellers Federation, a statewide body of 83 jewellers association, knocked on the doors of Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo on Thursday to apprise him about the frequent incidents of poll officials detaining vehicles carrying jewellery, resulting in a lot of hardships to them.

The jewellers also urged the CEO to direct the EC officials on the field to check for legitimate documents and not to detain the vehicles for many days since without the movement of goods from one place to another, the business cannot be done. They also pointed out that the jewellery business in the state involves around Rs 5 lakh jewellers, manufacturers and goldsmiths.

Talking to reporters after submitting a representation to the CEO at the secretariat, Jayantilal Challani, the president of the Jewellers & Diamond Traders Association Madras, said their trade has come down by 50% after the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections came into effect. One of the conditions in the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) says people are not allowed to carry cash more than Rs 50,000. He said a sovereign of gold costs Rs 50,000 and the customers have to carry cash from small towns to big cities for purchasing gold for marriages and other functions. The election officials should check the genuineness of the people carrying the cash and allow them to carry out their purchases.