The Harappan centenary through a Sangam lens

One of the defining moments in the history of India is the discovery and subsequent announcement of the Indus Valley Civilisation. On September 20, 1924, Sir John Marshall, a 48-year-old archaeologist with 22 years of experience as the Director-General of the Archaeological Survey of India, announced the discovery of the IVC in The Illustrated London News to the world. It would not be an exaggeration to state that his announcement restored more than three thousand years of ‘missing’ Indian history, in a single stroke.

Marshall’s excitement was evident in his words, “Our knowledge of Indian antiquities has up to the present taken us back no more than 2,500 years. Now, in a single bound, we have doubled that period and found that 5,000 years ago, the people of Sind and Panjab were living in well-made cities.”

The newly found civilisation was unique in several aspects, such as the uniform layout of the cities, the standard size of bricks, weights and measures, presence of female figurines (which Marshall termed as Mother Goddess), numerous seals and sealings featuring a uniform script, and the absence of any religious structures.

The prevailing notion at the time was that Indian culture was indeed ‘inaugurated by followers of the Rigveda’ and it was an article of uncontested faith. Hence, Marshall’s announcement struck down like a thunderbolt.

Marshall meticulously drew attention to the contrast between the Indus Valley Civilisation and Rigvedic culture, and argued against the possibility of a Vedic age preceding the Chalcolithic civilisation. Nayanjot Lahiri describes the personality of John Marshall to be having ‘a bit of Sherlock Holmes’ and the analogy is quite appropriate. It required the inquisitive and liberal mind of Marshall to take cognisance of a material culture that was distinct from anything previously known and the implications of its discovery.

Hundred years have passed since its discovery, and yet, IVC remains an enigma, as the reasons for its decline are still not known. Although, there are speculative research findings, we still have not deciphered the IVC script and we do not precisely know about the language or languages spoken there.

Some scholars have endorsed the view that IVC belongs to the Dravidians, while some others have argued that it is an Indo-Aryan civilisation. However, recent DNA-based findings push the enigma towards a Dravidian resolution. Among the early proponents of the Dravidian hypothesis was Sunithi Kumar Chatterji. As soon as Marshall made his announcement, Chatterji presented his ideas in the article ‘Dravidian origins and beginnings of Indian civilisation’ in Modern Review (1924). He compared the Indus Valley Civilisation with the excavations in Adichanallur and also outrightly rejected the possibility of an Indo-European and Sumerian origin. Then came along Father Henry Heras, who was also an early advocate of the Dravidian hypothesis.