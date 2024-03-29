Thiruma terms upcoming election as India’s second freedom struggle

VILLUPURAM: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol Thirumavalavan has said the upcoming parliamentary election is the second freedom struggle for the country.

“INDIA bloc is an alliance formed with a vision to protect democracy, the foundation for which was laid by Chief Minister Stalin,” he said, while campaigning for D Ravikumar who will contest from Villupuram constituency on the independent ‘earthen pot’ symbol.

The campaign tour from Ulundurpet assembly constituency to Vanur at Tindivanam via Tirukovilur and Villupuram saw the participation of Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy and Kallakurichi MP Gautama Sigamani.

Taking a dig at AIADMK, Thirumavalavan claimed the main opposition party is losing its strength to oppose DMK. “Since there is no strong pary to oppose DMK, Chief Minister MK Stalin has emerged as a force to reckon with. He now wield the power to decide the direction of the national politics, and will succeed in unifying all the democratic organisations in order to oust the 10-year-old BJP government at the centre.”

He further said, “What PM Narendra Modi did to improve the lives of the working class? He had helped only Adani and Ambani to climb up the elite ladder of the world’s richest. He is injecting communalism and sectarianism, fostering division and destroying equality. To save the country and democracy, INDIA bloc has to win 40 out of 40 constituencies in the state.”

Minister Ponmudy exuded confidence that those who contest against Ravikumar, a scholar who follows the footsteps of reformist Periyar, will lose deposits. “The name of the candidate is larger than the symbol. It’s not just about who should win, the people should think who should not win,” he said.