Thoothukudi: 71 booked for attack on fishermen

THOOTHUKUDI: In connection with the conflict between fishermen from Thoothukudi, and those from Kanniyakumari and Kerala, the Surangudi police registered an FIR against 71 fishermen of the Thoothukudi fishing harbour, for recently attacking west coast fishermen mid sea.

On March 20, numerous fishermen from Thoothukudi attacked six mechanised vessels from Kerala and Colachel for allegedly trespassing into the east coast and fishing here. A clash broke out and Thoothukudi fishermen detained over 86 west coast fishers. Those held captive further charged that the Thoothukudi fishermen attacked them mid sea using iron rods, and pelted stones at them. They added that damage was rendered to their fishing vessels as well.

In the mid-sea clash, S Menadik (54), S Jithu (24) of Thengapattinam, J Asath (22) and F Keniston (35) of Colachel, were injured, said sources.

The Thoothukudi fishermen also refused to release them and alleged that they frequently engaged in illegal fishing off Thoothukudi coast. The case was initially registered at the Tharuvaikulam Marine police station, but was later transferred to the Surangudi police station.

Police investigations revealed that the east coast fishermen went on 11 boats to attack west coast fishermen after allegedly being instigated by owners of the 11 mechanised fishing vessels on the night of March 20. Based on a complaint filed by the Assistant Director of Fisheries, Tharuvaikulam marine police registered a case under sections 147, 148, 341, 427, 323, 324, 36, 387 of the IPC. Those booked include Selvam Vaz, Paul, Jegaston, Packiyaraj, Patrick, Jesintha, Anantha Selvam, Agustin Raja, Anchal, Ramesh, and 60 others.