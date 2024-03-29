TNPSC notifies recruitment for 90 Group I positions

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on Thursday released a notification on recruitments for 90 positions across seven Group I categories in the state.

Under the Group I category, positions such as deputy collector (16), DSP (23), assistant commissioner (commercial taxes) (14), deputy registrar of co-operative societies (21), assistant director of rural development (14), district employment officer (1), and district officer (fire and rescue services) (1) are to be filled.

The preliminary examination has been scheduled between 9.30 am and 12.30 pm on July 13, and the schedule for the main exam will be announced later, during the declaration of the preliminary examination results. The last date for filling online applications is April 27, the notification stated.