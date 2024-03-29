Top priority for public health

The Dravidian model adopted by successive governments in Tamil Nadu has transformed public healthcare by expanding healthcare infrastructure not just at the tertiary level but at the neighbourhood and community levels, as well. Introduction of schemes reserving 50% seats in post-graduate and super speciality courses for in-service government doctors have resulted in skilled healthcare professionals working in primary health centres and health sub centres in rural areas.

The investment in creating a skilled force has been a boon for residents as the state has a doctor-patient ratio of 1:253, which is on par with Scandinavian countries and well above the WHO stipulated norms of 1:500. This has aided the steady rise in the availability of multi-specialty experts not only in cities like Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai, but also tier-2 cities as early as in the 1990s.

Tamil Nadu ranks among the top three states in various vital health indicators and has been at the forefront of taking steps to tackle diseases by bringing healtcare to the people. Putting its words to action, the state government ensured that the Covid-19 vaccines were available to people in the state; rolled out Inniyur Kappom: Nammai Kaakum-48 Thittam to provide free medical care to road accident victims and in 2021 launched the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme to tackle non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like diabetes mellitus, hypertension, cancer, cardiac diseases and others, to name a few.

Besides, during the 2024-25 budget presentation, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu said the government will implement a new cancer management mission that will focus on disease management strategies, including creating awareness, early detection, effective treatment and rehabilitative care. This year, `20,198 crore was allocated for the Health and Family Welfare Department, which is an 8.2% increase from the last budget.

Several multi-pronged approaches towards health and well-being of ante-natal mothers are being taken to avoid maternal deaths and audits are conducted at the district and state levels for continuous monitoring.

The state has already achieved the targets for IMR and MMR under the Sustainable Development Goals, which are due for 2030. Maternal and child health issues are being given renewed focus with death audits at community, institution and district and state levels so as to reach the standards of developed countries.

The state government also tweaked rules for disbursing financial assistance under the Dr. Muthulakshmi Reddy Maternity Benefit Scheme so that the state can release its share even if the centre delays it. Under the scheme, Rs 18,000 is disbursed to pregnant women in three instalments.

The MMR has reduced by 40% to 52 per one lakh live births during 2023-24 from 90 during 2021-2022. This was the first time the state reported a rise in MMR as at the peak of Covid-19, around 900 maternal deaths were recorded. During 2018-20, MMR in the state was 54, against the the national average of 97.