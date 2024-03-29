Water world: Strength, weakness and opportunities

Tamil Nadu, a state blessed with 34 rivers and a formidable history of irrigation endeavours, is currently grappling with a myriad of challenges in its agricultural sector, especially due to climate change. However, amid these trials, there is a glimmer of hope emanating from new projects aimed at addressing the pressing situation.

The average annual rainfall of the state stands at 973 mm, with a total surface water potential of 865 tmcft, including 260 tmcft released from neighbouring states through inter-state agreements. Among the 17 river basins in Tamil Nadu, the Cauvery basin has been the prominent one, encompassing the four Cauvery delta districts which account for 30% of the state's rice production. Prior to colonial rule, the Cauvery Delta was hailed as one of the richest, oldest and most fertile regions of human settlement in South Asia.

The history

At the heart of Tamil Nadu's irrigation legacy stands the Kallanai dam, also known as the Grand Anicut, constructed across the Cauvery during the second century AD by Chola King Karikalan. It is considered the fourth oldest dam in the world.

Constructed primarily to divert flood waters from the Cauvery into the Kollidam through a connecting stream, the Kallanai facilitated minimal agricultural damage by channelling excess water directly to the sea. Over the centuries, the dam underwent numerous repairs and modernisations. In 1804, Captain Coldwell repaired the Grand Anicut and provided dam stones on its crest and also raised the river embankment ensuring additional water to the Cauvery. Improvements were made to the dam in the 19th century by Arthur Cotton (1803-1899), a British general and irrigation engineer.

Writing about the structure of Kallanai in 1874, Arthur Cotton said, “It was from them we learnt how to secure a foundation on loose sand of unmeasured depth. With this lesson about foundation, we built bridges, weirs, aqueducts and every kind of hydraulic work. We are thus deeply indebted to native engineers.”

Besides mastering the art of harvesting the river water, Tamils also got expertise in conserving and utilising rainwater through a system of tanks across the state. Although there is mention of tanks in Sangam literature, the Pallava kings must get the credit for creating more tanks between AD 500 and AD 900, according to historians.

During that period, there was a rapid development of tank irrigation in the northern parts of the state. Similarly, the Pandya kings contributed to tank irrigation in the southern parts of Tamil Nadu. The early Tamils designed ingenious varieties of sluices called Kumili, Madai and Madagu. They also built a vent for surplus water to flow out of the tank during flooding, which is called Kalingu (surplus weir).