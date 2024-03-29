We focus on transparency, not divisive tactics: TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai

CHENNAI: In an interview to the TNIE just ahead of his campaign tour, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K Selvaperunthagai spoke about why he thinks the lack of a PM candidate is not going to affect INDIA bloc’s electoral prospects. He said the DMK has fulfilled majority of its promises and therefore the alleged anti-incumbency against the state government will not adversely impact the alliance.
With Modi being the PM face of NDA and INDIA bloc lacking one, how do you convince people to vote for your alliance?
Only the INDIA bloc can safeguard the country and uphold its Constitution. While the Modi government made numerous promises to both the nation and Tamil Nadu, none has been fulfilled. The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has uncovered significant corruption within BJP-led initiatives. Besides, the electoral bond scheme is one of the biggest scams in independent India.
The CAG raised corruption charges against the centre, yet the issues haven’t got widespread attention. Do you think Congress has failed to effectively communicate such matters to the public?
No, we have refrained from engaging in divisive politics and have instead focused on advocating for fair and transparent probe into corruption allegations. When we raised these concerns in the parliament, the BJP has responded by transferring officials who levelled these accusations. Consequently, we have left it to the public and have assured action once assumed to power.
The electoral bond issue has been criticised, though it doesn’t directly involve public fund swindling. Do you think this issue will resonate with voters?
Yes, the electoral bond system has raised suspicions, particularly regarding the involvement of large corporations and the lack of transparency of donors. The big corporate companies were given bank loans for the exchange of electoral bonds. Some have provided bonds valued more than their turnover. How can it be possible without swindling public money?
You’ve argued that the BJP’s failure to fulfil promises will benefit the INDIA bloc while the TN government has also faced similar criticism. Won’t this affect your coalition’s prospects in the state?
No, the DMK-led government has fulfilled many of its promises over the past three years. Moreover, with two years remaining in their term, they still have time. In contrast, the BJP government has completed its tenure without fulfilling many pledges, leading to disillusionment.
You mentioned Congress’ efforts towards social justice in candidate selection. But some say the party prioritised Christians over Muslims. How do you respond to this?
We tried to provide ticket to a Muslim candidate but due to non- availability of a favourable seat, we could not field one. But we gave ticket to a Muslim in the assembly. We have made concerted efforts to include candidates from various backgrounds. In contrast, the BJP’s candidate selection has been criticised as favouring upper-caste individuals for Rajya Sabha seats, while OBC and Dalit leaders struggle to secure LS nominations.