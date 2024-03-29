We focus on transparency, not divisive tactics: TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai

CHENNAI: In an interview to the TNIE just ahead of his campaign tour, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K Selvaperunthagai spoke about why he thinks the lack of a PM candidate is not going to affect INDIA bloc’s electoral prospects. He said the DMK has fulfilled majority of its promises and therefore the alleged anti-incumbency against the state government will not adversely impact the alliance.

With Modi being the PM face of NDA and INDIA bloc lacking one, how do you convince people to vote for your alliance?

Only the INDIA bloc can safeguard the country and uphold its Constitution. While the Modi government made numerous promises to both the nation and Tamil Nadu, none has been fulfilled. The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has uncovered significant corruption within BJP-led initiatives. Besides, the electoral bond scheme is one of the biggest scams in independent India.

The CAG raised corruption charges against the centre, yet the issues haven’t got widespread attention. Do you think Congress has failed to effectively communicate such matters to the public?

No, we have refrained from engaging in divisive politics and have instead focused on advocating for fair and transparent probe into corruption allegations. When we raised these concerns in the parliament, the BJP has responded by transferring officials who levelled these accusations. Consequently, we have left it to the public and have assured action once assumed to power.