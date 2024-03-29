Where nature offers thrills on a platter

When it comes to training or relaxing, Chitresh Tatha, a professional kite surfer who has represented India at the Asian Games, heads to Pattinamaruthur in Thoothukudi, where, far from the madding crowd, is a slice of heaven when the sun meets the sea.

Aqua Outback, established by Arjun Motha and his mother Rohini, is a resort where people come to pursue water sports, and simply reconnect with nature, “I use it as a training base as they have all the facilities and trained personnel. Sometimes, when I train on water and am far from the land, the wind may drop and I may need a rescue. They have someone always checking on me and a safety boat to come for the rescue,” says Tatha, adding he also frequents the place as it’s both beautiful and remote. “I avoid tourist places that are ‘supercrowded’. This resort is a little remote and, even when I am not training, I enjoy the pristine beauty of the place.” Tamil Nadu, a culturally rich and diverse state, has always been a popular tourist destination.

In 2021, TN attracted 17.02% of all domestic tourist visits, with over 115 million visitors to the state. The state also claimed the top spot for attracting the highest number of international tourists post-pandemic. In 2022, the state won the second position in domestic tourism, with a staggering 218.6 million visitors.

TN has always been known for its temple tourism. The group of monuments at Mamallapuram, one of Tamil Nadu's six UNESCO World Heritage Sites, is the most visited heritage monument among foreign tourists. The Brihadeeswarar temple in Thanjavur, which is one of the Great Living Chola Temples, Gangaikonda Cholapuram in Ariyalur and the Airavatesvara Temple in Darasuram are also popular destinations. However, now trends are changing, with travellers looking for experiences to cherish.

And with all that TN has to offer, farmstays and nature treks, adventure tours and culinary experiences are being carefully curated to cater to the demand. Many of these are run by individuals with a strong connect to the land. They are proud to showcase the local culture, cuisine, heritage and natural beauty to people thirsty for these experiences. Anaina K Motha, who “traded her stilettos for Birkenstocks” and moved to Aqua Outback two years ago after she met and married Arjun, says, “The resort was established about 10 years ago by my husband and his mother on the land that had been in my husband’s family for four generations. Arjun wanted to create a place where people could come and connect with nature. Later, as many Japanese anglers came in, the adventure sports sector grew into kitesurfing, scuba diving, snorkelling, wakeboarding, stand up paddling, etc.”