Wonders on wheels

The state has managed to attract two such big investments in the automobile sector within a span of a few months, indicating Tamil Nadu’s continuing growth as a leader in the sector. Vietnam-headquartered VinFast Auto Limited had recently signed an MoU to set up an electric vehicle manufacturing facility worth Rs 16,000 crore in Thoothukudi district.

Education as primary step

The foundation stone for developing Tamil Nadu as a major industrial player was laid between 1955 and 1960. As an initial step, the state government made substantial investments in primary and secondary education. During the 1960s, there was a concerted effort by the government to enhance technical education, establishing institutes to train technicians and mechanics. The involvement of the private sector in worker training was also encouraged by the government.

As a result, after over six decades, Tamil Nadu now produces the largest number of technical graduates. In the 1990s, the government actively attracted Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and established government agencies to entice the automobile industry. According to industry estimates, the state churns out at least 20 lakh vehicles annually.

“In the interest of future development and consolidation of the automobile and components industry, the government introduced the Tamil Nadu Automobile and Auto Component Policy in 2014. The objective was to generate five lakh jobs and position the Chennai belt among the top five auto clusters around the globe,” noted a consultant.

Chennai’s Oragadam, better known as the city’s industrial suburb, is home to many top automobile manufacturers. This includes Hyundai Motor India, the largest passenger car exporter in the country; Renault-Nissan; Daimler India Commercial Vehicles; and Royal Enfield, which also inaugurated its second plant in the same area.

Sources attribute Tamil Nadu’s leadership position in the automobile sector to multiple factors. The presence of three modern ports in Chennai and Thoothukudi provide easy access for exports and imports. The container terminal in Chennai is termed as one of the most efficient in India. Both the Chennai and Ennore ports have dedicated berths for automobile exports too.