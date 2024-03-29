Woven wonders

Every weave of Tamil Nadu carries a vibrant story. The shiny zari of Kanjeevaram silk, the elegant motifs on Chettinadu cotton, the timeless tie-dye on Sungudi, the intricate Toda embroidery, and the enduring weaves of a Bhavani jamakkalam — the state is blessed with an unmatched textile heritage. The play of the warp and weft, the way of using the loom, the myriad choices of motifs from mango to mayil — there is a lot that can be learned and that needs to be preserved.

While the history, architecture, and cultural influences of the state are much talked about, when it comes to textiles often a Kanjeevaram silk sari and Madras check lungis come to mind. But when you map the variety of weaves one can find in Tamil Nadu, you are sure to find some hidden gems, some that are almost on the verge of extinction.

While we enjoy fast fashion and light-weight daily wear, it’ is also worth pausing and reveling in the beauty of Tamil Nadu’s classic weaves.