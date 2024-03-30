19-year-old arrested for mother’s murder in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The Annur police in Coimbatore district arrested a 19-year-old youth on Friday on the charge of murdering his mother.

The arrested youth has been identified as M Nandhakumar, a labourer, who was staying in a rental house at Nesavalar Colony at Ellapalayam with his mother Muthumari (39).

Police say Muthumari, a native of Ramanathapuram district, married Murugan 20 years ago and the couple had three children. Ten years ago, Muthumari got separated from her husband and moved to Ellapalayam with her elder son Nandhakumar. She was working in a private company at Annur.

Police also said Muthumari used to speak to someone over the phone frequently. Nandhakumar, who came to know about this, advised her to stop it and go to her native village in Ramanathapuram district. But she refused to do so, angering Nandhakumar. On Tuesday night, the mother and the son fought other over the issue.

Around 1.30 am on Wednesday, in a fit of rage, Nandhakumar allegedly murdered Muthumani. After committing the murder, he escaped from the house and reached his hometown in Ramanathapuram district in southern Tamil Nadu.