461 mumps cases reported in Tamil Nadu; doctors suspect mutation of virus

CHENNAI: The state has reported as many as 461 cases of mumps, 81 cases of measles and 264 cases of chickenpox this month. Compared to last year, the number of mumps cases is higher this summer.

Though there is a rise in mumps cases throughout the country, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine Dr T S Selvavinayagam allayed fears the viral disease is self-limiting and there is no mortality. Speaking to TNIE, he said isolating affected children is the easiest and simplest way to prevent the spread.

“People can notify mumps, measles, chickenpox, diarrhoea and fever cases on the Integrated Health Information Platform of the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of the Union Health Ministry. This will help us take effective preventive and control measures. We request the public to report mumps cases also,” said Selvavinayagam.

Medical Director of Kanchi Kamakoti Childs Trust Hospital Dr Janani Sankar said though instances of swollen cheeks are being reported in schoolchildren, they are getting better.

Head of the General Medicine Department, Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital Dr P Paranthaman said mutation in the virus could be one of the reasons for the increase in mumps cases. “The virus must be more virulent, escaping immune response in children. Though it is self limiting, children or adults with asthma and other respiratory illnesses might have difficulty, as it might aggravate the existing conditions,” he said.