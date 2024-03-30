A legacy of responsible laughter

But not all is lost with the next generation. They are pointing out the errors of our ways of milking humour in some of our ‘iconic’ comedy tracks. Filmmakers are trying to right the wrongs committed to the oppressed communities, which were often propagated in the name of comedy. Topics of sexuality and identity have always found their way into our humour, but it is a step in the right direction that even comedy is becoming socially aware. Sections of comic actors, writers, and filmmakers are bending over backwards to realign their thinking and reassess certain choices from the past to find a way to right the ship. Yes, those comedians and those scenes were products of their times, but it doesn’t mean they shouldn’t be scrutinised under a critical lens today. Isn’t looking back as important as looking ahead?

A common consensus, however, is that the legacy of Tamil cinema comedy must be reinforced in our minds. “It is important that people know the history of our cinema. We can progress only if we know where we come from,” says Ravikumar, who believes the icons of Tamil comedy from the black-and- white era will find their place in the cloud in the digital era.

“While I thought the films enjoyed by my father were ‘old’, the present generation considers films made in the mid-2010s as old. Times are changing, but we must create interest in their minds. Shout out our achievements from the rooftop. Let people know about the advancements we made as society through the power of cinema. Let them know the crucial role of comedy in unifying and reforming,” says Ashwin.

In the era of humblebrag, celebrating legacy is often seen as unwarranted or even ‘cringe’. But that shouldn’t be the case. We are in the digital era where everything is documented. Why not use the same to let people know the importance of legacy? Honestly, the present generation too understands the ease of pushing social reforms through popular media through memes, which are becoming a powerful tool for change. And why is it so powerful? “Simple… it is funny,” signs off Ashwin.