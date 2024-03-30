DMDK slams DMK government on drug menace in Tamil Nadu

TIRUPPUR: Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) president Premalatha Vijayakanth flayed the DMK government by citing the increasing drug menace.

“The DMK government has failed on several fronts. The usage of drugs, especially ganja, is widespread among youngsters. This menace has harmed the entire Tamil society,” she said while addressing a public rally in Avinashi as part of the Lok Sabha election campaign.

Premalatha also claimed the DMK government didn’t execute its promises, but increased the property taxes in all town panchayats and municipalities. “This is unwarranted. Adding more salt to the injury, they hiked the power tariff which came as a real shock to the public.”

The DMDK leader also blamed the centre for the Goods and Service Tax regime. “The union government needlessly implemented the GST system which greatly damaged the small-scale industries. The people of Tamil Nadu should teach a lesson to both DMK and BJP governments.”

“AIADMK candidate for Nilgiris constituency Lokesh Tamilselvan will take the issues related to people of the constituency to the Parliament. People should consider who is the best candidate who can represent them and move ahead to resolve their issues. Is it the DMK candidate or the AIADMK candidate? I have heard a number of problems of tea estate workers. Furthermore women are also facing numerous issues which are yet to be resolved. These will be definitely solved when you vote for our candidate D Lokesh Tamilselvan,” said Premalatha exhorting the voters. She also campaigned in Perundurai in Erode.

The AIADMK is facing the April 19 Lok Sabha election in alliance with the DMDK, Puthiya Tamizhagam, SDPI and AIFB.