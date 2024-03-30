Embracing cultural legacy beyond borders

Shalini Sivashankar was a single parent and full-time banker when she moved to the United Kingdom from Bahrain in 2002. She wanted to pass her greatest joy onto her daughter and that is how she started teaching Bharatanaytam. She is no longer a banker, and her dance school, Upahaar, today has grown to 250 students. Recently, she celebrated its 20th anniversary, inviting performers from India, and exposing her students to the ‘art of sadhana’. “I grew up in India, and as a young adult, I have visited sabhas and watched the stalwarts in action.Nobody ever really taught the philosophy of Advaita, but just by practising the art form, the essence of it I know,” she says. Shalini feels that as much as the millennials have access to unlimited information, it is not the same as experiencing knowledge.

Indian performing arts is the only branch of the Indian knowledge system that specialises in experiential pedagogy, bringing together abstract thinking and abstract feeling. Elsewhere in Singapore, Aravinth Kumarasamy has been running the Apsara Dance Company since 2005.

The company is the biggest Indian dance ensemble anywhere in the world. Its grand dance productions are a visual treat for the audience. They always collaborate with other Southeast Asian art forms without altering the grammar in any of them. Apart from the traditional themes that are rooted in Indian mythology, the company boldly experiments with abstract aspects of sacred (akam) as well as social (puram). ‘Arisi: Rice’, performed recently at the Music Academy in Chennai, is one such production. Aravinth keeps touring the world, and shuttles between India and Singapore. On March 2, he released his book ‘Aham: From The Creative Mind to the Stage’, in Chennai.