Evolution of The glorious temple architecture

Tamil Nadu is famous for its innumerable temples, found in every village, town, and city. Some of these temples are huge and situated in very large compounds. Many of these are very ancient, the result of several centuries of architectural growth. The earliest we hear of temples in south India are references in Tamil literature of the Sangam period (c.3rd century BCE – c. 3rd century CE). But the structures mentioned there are not extant as they were built of perishable material like wood and brick which have disintegrated over the centuries. From the time of the Pandya kings who ruled over south Tamil Nadu from Madurai, their capital city, and their contemporaries the Pallava kings of north Tamil Nadu, who ruled from their capital Kancheepuram, rock-cut cave temples came to be created. The best-known of these cave-temples are the ones belonging to the 7th century CE in Mamallapuram (Mahabalipuram), the seaport of the Pallavas.

Subsequently came the ‘monolithic temples’ which were carved out of one stone or boulder like the ones called ‘the five rathas’ in Mamallapuram of the Pallava times and the monolithic structure called Vettuvankovil in Kazhugumalai which showcases the extraordinary skill of the architects and sculptors of the Pandyan times.