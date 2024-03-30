Good nutrition makes for great classrooms

The Midday Meals Scheme, a crucial lesson from Tamil Nadu to the rest of the world on improving literacy by addressing the hunger among poor students, has a rich history in the state, spanning more than a century. It was one of the schemes that was formulated by leaders cutting across political lines, standing as a shining example of how the stalwarts from the state wanted to ensure access to education for all, no matter the cost.

The idea was initiated in the 1920s by Justice Party leader P Theagarayar in a corporation school in the erstwhile Madras presidency. The Justice Party had come to power under the diarchy system introduced by the British government as the Congress party had boycotted the election due to the non-cooperation movement. Though the party had no financial powers under the diarchy, Theyagarayar introduced the scheme stating that it would bring poor children to schools.

After India gained independence, K Kamaraj, one of the most influential leaders of the Congress, became the Chief Minister of the state in 1954. He ushered in a revolution in education in the state by opening more schools and also expanding the midday meals scheme in 1956-57 which would improve the education standards in the state drastically.

Ironically, the spark for the expansion of the largest feeding programme in government schools can be traced back to the conference of private school administrators in the 1950s. While attending the conference, Kamaraj inquired about the impact of the midday meals scheme in corporation schools with the then director of school education ND Sundaravadivelu. Upon learning that student attendance doubled during weekdays when meals were provided and that the scheme cost one and a half annas per student, Kamaraj during his address declared that he would not hesitate to levy an additional tax to extend the programme to schools throughout the state. This speech set the ball rolling as an extension plan was prepared when schemes under the second five-year plan were discussed across the nation.