It’s union government's duty to stop drug circulation: DMK leader Kanimozhi

COIMBATORE: Responding to state BJP president Annamalai’s charge that circulation of narcotic drugs has increased in Tamil Nadu, DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi on Friday said the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is under the union home ministry, should take the responsibility of preventing circulation of narcotic substances in the state.

Addressing media persons on the sidelines of her election campaign in Coimbatore, Kanimozhi said the state government is ready to help the NCB, but preventing drug circulation is its responsibility.

In response to Annamalai’s claim that BJP will win in Coimbatore by securing 60% votes, she said, “It is his right to dream, but we are sure to win,” adding, “The competition is between non-DMK candidates for the second position.”

Speaking at an election campaign, she said, “There is no chance of BJP coming back to power. If they come to power again, there will be no elections and rule of law in the country.”