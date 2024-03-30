Kin of Alwarpet pub roof collapse victims seek help from authorities

CHENNAI: A day after three employees were killed after a part of a roof crashed on them at a pub in Chennai, the Abhiramapuram police on Friday arrested one of the managers of the club under Section 304A (death caused by negligence). Cyclone Raj (48) of Dindigul and Max alias Hausawmlian (22) and Lally (24), both from Manipur, died on the spot after they got trapped under the debris. Forensic teams visited the spot on Friday and conducted an investigation. Police have launched a search for the owner of the club and a probe is on to ascertain the reason for the collapse.

Rescue teams recovered the bodies and sent them to Government Royapettah Hospital for postmortem late on Thursday. On Friday, family members and friends who arrived at the mortuary to collect the bodies were inconsolable and demanded help from the authorities.

Cyclone Raj’s wife Selvarani, who was accompanied by her youngest daughter, lamented, “I have lost my husband and my four children have lost their father. Who is going to take care of us?”