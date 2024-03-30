Maintaining clandestine ties is your habit, not ours: EPS to Stalin

CHENNAI/MADURAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday retaliated to the allegations of DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin that the AIADMK is in a clandestine relationship with the BJP.
“We have come out of the BJP alliance. But Stalin has been alleging that the AIADMK is clandestinely in touch with the BJP. There is no need for the AIADMK to have a clandestine relationship with any party. Since you (DMK) are in the habit of doing so, you are making such an allegation against the AIADMK,” Palaniswami said while addressing an election campaign in Madurantakam.
“When the AIADMK has come out of the BJP alliance, why do you (Stalin) get irritated? Why are you feeling jealous about it? If our party cadre wish, we will forge an alliance. If they say no, we will come out of the alliance. Why are you interfering in this? You are making such allegations owing to fear of defeat in the election,” Palaniswami said.
The former chief minister said coming out of the BJP-led alliance was a decision taken by his party cadre.
“I say this as one of the cadres. I am not functioning like you as a leader. I am in touch with the cadre and I know their problems. The way you were chosen for your political career is different from mine. I rose from the position of a secretary of the branch unit to CM post. Do you (Stalin) have the guts to declare that a person out of your family will become the leader of the DMK and the chief minister,” Palaniswami asked Stalin.
Later, speaking at Pallavaram, Palaniswami said there is no unity among the INDIA bloc and how could this disunited alliance form the next government?
“So, your (Stalin’s) daydream will never become a reality. At the same time, if the party which comes to power at the centre ignores Tamil Nadu, people of the state will give a befitting reply to them,” Palaniswami said.
Speaking earlier in Madurai, he responded to Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s campaign in which he showed photos of Palaniswami seeking former AIADMK leader VK Sasikala’s blessings. “There is nothing wrong in seeking blessings of elders,” Palaniswami said.
In response to the recent discussions in the media over five persons with the name O Panneerselvam contesting from Ramanathapuram, Palaniswami said, “Every person is equal and anyone can contest against anyone. As regards the expulsion of Panneerselvam from the AIADMK, it was a collective decision taken by two crore cadre. I am only acting as per their wish.”