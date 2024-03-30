Maintaining clandestine ties is your habit, not ours: EPS to Stalin

CHENNAI/MADURAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday retaliated to the allegations of DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin that the AIADMK is in a clandestine relationship with the BJP.

“We have come out of the BJP alliance. But Stalin has been alleging that the AIADMK is clandestinely in touch with the BJP. There is no need for the AIADMK to have a clandestine relationship with any party. Since you (DMK) are in the habit of doing so, you are making such an allegation against the AIADMK,” Palaniswami said while addressing an election campaign in Madurantakam.

“When the AIADMK has come out of the BJP alliance, why do you (Stalin) get irritated? Why are you feeling jealous about it? If our party cadre wish, we will forge an alliance. If they say no, we will come out of the alliance. Why are you interfering in this? You are making such allegations owing to fear of defeat in the election,” Palaniswami said.

The former chief minister said coming out of the BJP-led alliance was a decision taken by his party cadre.

“I say this as one of the cadres. I am not functioning like you as a leader. I am in touch with the cadre and I know their problems. The way you were chosen for your political career is different from mine. I rose from the position of a secretary of the branch unit to CM post. Do you (Stalin) have the guts to declare that a person out of your family will become the leader of the DMK and the chief minister,” Palaniswami asked Stalin.