Makings of a leader in higher education

In the realm of higher education, Tamil Nadu stands tall with exceptional performance in various parameters such as gender parity index, number of institutions, teacher-student ratio, and research enrolment, among others.
With 2,829 colleges, the state ranks fifth in the country in the number of Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs). According to the latest All India Survey for Higher Education (AISHE) report, the state has the highest number of PhD students in the country; 28,867 students enrolled in research during the academic year 2021-22, of whom 15,410 are women.
Apart from quantity, the state excels in quality too. Tamil Nadu has consistently performed well in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings. In 2022, 18 institutions from the state placed in the overall top 100 category. Most notably, the state-run Presidency College, Chennai, was ranked the third best in the country.
Classrooms for all
Apart from a high number of HEIs, the state has also focused on inclusiveness, to make higher education accessible for all. The state government has rolled out numerous welfare schemes to increase enrolment of students from the underprivileged sections of society. Government school students gained from a 7.5% reservation in professional courses, while the Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Puthumai Penn Thittam contributed to a significant increase in enrolment of girl students from economically disadvantaged background by providing Rs 1,000 to government school students while they complete their college. The Puthumai Penn currently serves about 2.73 lakh beneficiaries.
Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, while presenting the state budget in February 2024, stated that the enrolment of girl students in UG courses has increased by 34% this financial year, owing to the Puthumai Penn Thittam. There have also been numerous reports stating how the scheme has helped prevent a number of child marriages. “The scheme has helped in further bridging the gender gap in higher education. The scheme has not only empowered girl students, but has also given them an opportunity to dream about making a career,” said K Prabhakaran, a retired government school principal. Overwhelmed by the success of the scheme, the state government recently announced a similar scheme for male students.
Additionally, in a first for the entire country and the trans community, the state government has also announced that it will bear all educational expenses of transgender students who are looking to enter higher education.
Soaring GER
The 2021-22 AISHE report released by the Union Ministry of Education in January 2024, stated Tamil Nadu’s Gross Enrolment Ratio (the percentage of students enrolled in higher education, between ages 18 to 23) was 47%, which is almost twice the national average of 28.4%. Although smaller states like Delhi and Chandigarh have a better GER, the number stands as a testimony to the educational accomplishments of the state.
Moreover, the GER of SC/ST students is also higher than the national average. The ratio for SC students stands at 39.4%, and for ST students, 43.9%.
Financial support
The state government has also implemented initiatives such as fee reimbursement to first-generation students, free bus pass, and free textbooks, all of which have ensured high enrolment numbers at HEIs. “Ensuring holistic and quality education to all has always been the top priority of the state government. We have been continuously working towards improving the higher education infrastructure,” a higher education official said.
Apart from the focus on improving gender parity, the Tamil Nadu government is also making an effort to ensure students are industry-ready and strengthen research work. In pursuit of these objectives, the state has launched skill development programmes such as Naan Mudhalvan that aims to impart necessary skills to state students enabling them to achieve their career goals. The curriculum of engineering and polytechnic courses have been revamped and upgraded to ensure graduates are industry-ready.
To motivate faculty, scholars and students to take up research seriously, the Chief Minister’s Research Grant Scheme was introduced in 2023-24. The scheme which got `50 crore grant, encourages and supports programmes that in turn support researchers, innovators and startups that bring cutting-edge technology from labs to the wider community.
Path forward
Although Tamil Nadu is a forerunner in the country in higher education, academics and experts say a lot more needs to be done in the state. The government should concentrate on improving state-run universities, they said.
“We are leaders in higher education, hence it becomes all the more important for us to set things right in our own state-run universities, so that we can set an example. The majority of our state-run universities are cash starved and marred by corruption. These issues must be addressed on a priority basis,” said a professor from the University of Madras.