Makings of a leader in higher education

In the realm of higher education, Tamil Nadu stands tall with exceptional performance in various parameters such as gender parity index, number of institutions, teacher-student ratio, and research enrolment, among others.

With 2,829 colleges, the state ranks fifth in the country in the number of Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs). According to the latest All India Survey for Higher Education (AISHE) report, the state has the highest number of PhD students in the country; 28,867 students enrolled in research during the academic year 2021-22, of whom 15,410 are women.

Apart from quantity, the state excels in quality too. Tamil Nadu has consistently performed well in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings. In 2022, 18 institutions from the state placed in the overall top 100 category. Most notably, the state-run Presidency College, Chennai, was ranked the third best in the country.

Classrooms for all

Apart from a high number of HEIs, the state has also focused on inclusiveness, to make higher education accessible for all. The state government has rolled out numerous welfare schemes to increase enrolment of students from the underprivileged sections of society. Government school students gained from a 7.5% reservation in professional courses, while the Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Puthumai Penn Thittam contributed to a significant increase in enrolment of girl students from economically disadvantaged background by providing Rs 1,000 to government school students while they complete their college. The Puthumai Penn currently serves about 2.73 lakh beneficiaries.

Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, while presenting the state budget in February 2024, stated that the enrolment of girl students in UG courses has increased by 34% this financial year, owing to the Puthumai Penn Thittam. There have also been numerous reports stating how the scheme has helped prevent a number of child marriages. “The scheme has helped in further bridging the gender gap in higher education. The scheme has not only empowered girl students, but has also given them an opportunity to dream about making a career,” said K Prabhakaran, a retired government school principal. Overwhelmed by the success of the scheme, the state government recently announced a similar scheme for male students.

Additionally, in a first for the entire country and the trans community, the state government has also announced that it will bear all educational expenses of transgender students who are looking to enter higher education.