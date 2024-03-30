Modi calls NDA allies navaratnas, CM Stalin mocks PMK on social justice

CHENNAI: On a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the ‘navaratnas’, the nine political parties who are part of the NDA alliance in Tamil Nadu, have all the strength to ensure the victory of BJP and NDA candidates, Chief Minister M K Stalin slammed PMK founder S Ramadoss for aligning with the saffron party.

“It still baffles people how Ramadoss, an advocate of social justice, can join hands with BJP. Both parties have divergent ideologies. BJP would not accept even a single policy of the PMK. Cadres of PMK are suffering in silence because of the alliance,” the CM said.

Speaking at an election meeting held in Thadangam in support of party’s Dharmapuri candidate A Mani and Krishnagiri Congress candidate K Gopinath, the CM said, “To ensure that social justice thrives in India, democracy must be protected. BJP is a party that would bury the ideologies of social justice and instil divisions based on religion and caste. We Tamils must uphold social justice and prevent BJP from coming to power,” he said.

Meanwhile, interacting with Tamil Nadu BJP workers through the NaMo app about fieldwork at booth level for the Lok Sabha polls, the PM urged the grassroots workers to organise themselves into small groups of three members, each with at least one woman member, and meet 10 families daily. “Sit with those families, discuss with them and even extend them the help you can. And in the night, discuss among yourselves people’s requirements and plan your strategy accordingly,” he said. This would ensure the party an easy victory, the PM said.